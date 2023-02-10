An N-Word-Spouting, Mullet-Wearing Stars Fan Got Punched in the Face During Wednesday's Game

This shouldn't have to be said, but here goes: Except in extreme cases of self-defense and for athletes who put bread on the table by beating another consenting person senseless, there is no reason to hit another human being. To say it's not proper etiquette is an understatement of gargantuan proportions.That doesn't mean that we can't recognize that some people seem to be asking to be hit more than others, as happened on Wednesday in Dallas when a guy spouting the N-word in public got his clock cleaned during a Stars game at the American Airlines Center.A video popped up on Twitter posted by @Mattfaulkner92 of two unidentified attendees of the game fighting in the stands. The one with the mullet sporting the Dallas Stars jersey is heard audibly calling the other guy, who appears to be white, a "dumb-ass n——-." That's when the other guy lets him have right to the chin.The two appear to be seated close to the glass in adjacent rows near the ice's neutral zone. It's not known what started the argument. The video starts with the mullet guy offering the other person a chance to "step down here and I'll box your ass."The other guy doesn't respond and chooses to just stare down the mullet guy."All right then," mullet guy says. "Stay the fuck up there, you dumb ass n——-."No-mullet guy pulls back his right hand, makes a fist and throws it right in the mullet guy's face. He hits mullet guy so hard that he falls back onto the row of seats beneath him.The mullet guy springs back up and starts throwing punches at the other guy in the row above him. As the two go at it, a woman who is also sporting a Stars jersey joins in with mullet guy throwing a cloud of punches.Eventually, other guy managed to pull down the mullet guy and subdue him even as the woman continues to throw fists and open-handed slaps. Other fans surrounding the melee join in urging them to calm down and keep the fight from getting out of hand. The mullet guy is still screaming at the other guy as one of the fans in the crowd repeatedly calls him "little boy, little boy.""No, fuck that, bitch!" screams mullet guy. "I ain't done shit! I ain't done shit! He hit me first, right?"Dallas police officials confirmed that the incident happened on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. No arrests were made but a citation was issued to "the aggressor," they told theThe identifies of the people involved were not released, so neither mullet guy nor other guy could be reached for comment.