The Best Things To Do in Dallas, May 3–9

Wednesday, May 3Destination: Dinosaurs Presented by Reliant at Dallas Zoo
You say the word “dinosaurs” and we’re there. You say "a walkable mix of more than 100 animatronic and static dinosaurs" and we’re freaking out. That’s what the Dallas Zoo (650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway) is offering everyone with the brand-new Destination: Dinosaurs Presented by Reliant. Journey back to the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic ages for just $6 admission ($4 if you’re a member) in addition to regular park admission. We really want a dinosaur to roar at us and we’re full-grown adults, so this is a bargain at any age. Reserve your spot online.
Thursday, May 4
Living in a small apartment setting seems like a rite of passage, at least in Dallas anyway. With all our duplexes, quads and small complexes, you can guarantee you’ll find yourself in the midst of a spat without ever opening your front door. Or you’ll learn that your upstairs neighbor really wants to learn that piano solo, over and over again. Agora Artists presents The Eldert Lofts, a movement piece about the involuntary intimacy of tenant life and the connection, loneliness and more that can happen living in close quarters. Explore life in The Eldert Lofts at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Wyly Studio Theater (2400 Flora St.). Tickets are $29.50, available online.
Foundation 45's Narcan Happy Hour at Three Links
With opioid overdoses on the rise in Dallas and surrounding areas, Foundation 45 is facilitating an open, safe and respectful discussion on the crisis, its effect on our community and what we can do. This free event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Three Links (2704 Elm St.) is open to the public aged 21 and older; a limited supply of Narcan will be available. In addition to the overarching discussion, members of Foundation 45 will explain how Narcan is used and how it can help save lives during this onslaught of overdoses. Find out more about the organization online.
Friday, May 5
Observing Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla comes with an often delicious celebration of culture. Chído Taco Lounge (6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco) is offering its tastiest version of a Cinco de Mayo party starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5. Apropos to the day, the restaurant will offer a variety of $5 specials, some with tequila, some cheese-laden. The DJ spins from 7 to 11 p.m. to really get down and start the weekend off right. Call 469-200-5715 for reservations.
Cinco de Mayo with Roberto Munguia at Conduit Gallery
The time for viewing Roberto Munguia’s Algo Queda (Something Remains) at Conduit Gallery (1626-C Hi Line Drive) is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean we don’t all deserve one last opportunity to celebrate both the starkness and the vibrancy of his contrasting creations. What better way than with a Cinco de Mayo happy hour with the artist himself? Enjoy great art and great company from 5 to 7 p.m. Find out more about the exhibition online.
Saturday, May 6Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Dallas Farmers Market
Dallas Farmers Market (920 S. Harwood St.) is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration meant to inspire us to eat colorful, bold foods and partake in the culture and traditions of Mexico. Watch and be inspired by folklorico performances, join in family-friendly activities, shop from featured Latin-owned businesses and, of course, eat awesome food. Do it all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and pick up fresh produce and prepared goods while you’re there. For more info on Dallas Farmers Market Events, visit the website.
You got to love a theme night, but an ice-skating theme night is even better. The Galleria (13350 Dallas Parkway) continues its series with the ol’ country and Western, and we’re into it. Boot Scootin’ Skate Night swings from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. It’s fun to skate to country riffs from the 1980s all the way to today (OK, no. We’re not kidding ourselves. It’s the '80s and '90s stuff that’s the draw), but you could also win. There will be freebies as well as a raffle for a gift certificate to build your own at Flea Style’s Hat Bar. Event tickets are $12, with $5 skate rental. Find out more about Galleria events online.
The Light in the Piazza at Irving Arts Center
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas doesn’t mess around when it comes to choosing productions. This time, the company went with a six-time Tony Award winner. The Light in the Piazza is a story of love, but it goes beyond the expected, exploring the relationship of mother and daughter, expectation and disappointment, loss and hope, and romantic heartache. As Margaret and Clara vacation against the backdrop of beautiful Florence, they’ll learn more about the intricacies of relationships than they ever expected. See it through May 20 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.). Tickets are $25-$32, available online.
This is going to be the shortest recommendation of the week because we don’t want to ruin anything. This Command Performance from TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND will be filled with dancers from the most badass companies performing works that will make you audibly gasp from some of the most badass choreographers. It’s a special performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets start at $12, available online. Don’t think twice. Buy some and go.
Sunday, May 7Third Annual Black Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum
This Saturday and Sunday get to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road), and do it as close to 10 a.m. as possible. No, not to get better parking (although, if you’ve been there any recent weekend, this is something to consider), but to get an early jump on the park’s Third Annual Black Heritage Celebration. Both days a Black-owned vendor market and a must-see chef demo begins at 10 a.m. That would be enough of a draw, but there’s more happening all day, both days, through late afternoon. A fashion show Saturday and a spoken word performance Sunday are just a couple of highlights. There’s too much to take in, but we’re sure going to try. Join us. The celebration is included in park admission, which is purchasable online in advance.
Echo Theatre exists to produce high-quality staged comedy and drama, but there’s another big focus: producing the works of women+ playwrights. The company is celebrating 25 years with a big season start: two works from Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America last year. The first play up, Natural Shocks: A One-Woman Play in a Tornado, just might explain why. It’s based on a very famous part of Hamlet and is a basement confessional, comedy, stand-up routine, personal spiral and realization all in one. So, it’s also a theatrical bargain. Given the current state of the world, we do think it’s important to mention a content warning of gun violence and discussion of domestic violence. Regular shows are Thursdays through Saturdays, May 4–13, with a special performance with a talkback at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $25, available online.
Monday, May 8Open Mic Night at The Comedy Arena
If you’re a true comedy fan, you should get to an open mic night. Go out on a school night (and a Monday is a serious one), when the comics are working new material in front of their toughest crowds: each other. The Comedy Arena (305 E. Virginia St., McKinney) hosts a free open mic every Monday starting at 7:30 p.m. You’ll see seasoned pros (gotta practice) to rookies all take the same stage. And, well, if you’re looking to try 5–7 minutes of your own material, show up at 7 p.m. to get on the list. We did mention the event is free, but if you go to the event page you can toss the club some dollars under “pay what you can” tickets to help them continue to be a place that supports up-and-coming talent.