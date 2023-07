Dallas Zoo Helps Its Big Animals Cool Off: Watch the Video

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 86 degrees in the Serengeti, Tanzania, native home to lions and elephants. In Dallas? It's 97.That's right, Dallas is officially beyond " Africa hot ." Frankly, if we were a lion or elephant sweltering at the Dallas Zoo right now, we'd be curled up in a shady spot wondering what the fuck is up with our karma. On the plus side, the zoo does an excellent job of keeping poachers at bay (you just know there's a Texas hunter out there who'd like to take a whack at one of these babies) and the zookeepers also take extra care to help the animals keep cool.To prove it, the zoo sent along a video of "daily enrichment activities," which in this case included iced treats and a cool shower "from a special spray nozzle, nicknamed the 'water cannon.'" The term "water cannon" has a bit of a bad rep in the American South, but the zoo's male elephant, Tendaji, doesn't seem to mind.Popsicles and a run through the sprinkler on a hot summer day: The animals' ancestral homes may be on the plains of Africa, but when it comes to beating the heat, they're as American as apple pie.