Scare Us With Your Best Dallas Halloween Decorations, Score a Chance To Win Tickets to Screams

Send us photos of your best Halloween decorations, or nominate someone else, for a chance to enter our contest.

Back in 2020 and 2021, artist Steven Novak shocked some of his neighbors and delighted Halloween fans around the world with super-gory holiday decorations at his home in the M Streets. Have you seen anything that can top that? Let us know, and free tickets to Screams' collection of haunted house attractions could be yours. Steven Novak