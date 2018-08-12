3-Day Countdown Until RHOD: My Blonde Wife

Only three more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Yay!
Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott likes to tweet her "blonde moments" using the hashtag #MyBlondeWife.
Here are some:
“Life is too short to wear brown” ???????? #MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) July 16, 2018
Yes.
“I didn't know there were deer in Texas” ???????? #MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) July 13, 2018
Yeah.
“When I listen to music, I don't listen to the words, I just sing” ???????? What!!!??#MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) June 27, 2018
OK.
Me: How do you say “Hi” in sign language?— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) June 26, 2018
Court: Um.. wave?
???????? #MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD
Hi.
While watching The Bachelorette ...— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) June 12, 2018
Me: Why are other countries so old looking??
Court: BECAUSE THEY ARE
???????? #MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD pic.twitter.com/cbmdxs01ym
Good question.
“Coupons are too much reading” ????????#MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) June 5, 2018
Possibly.
When the shoe fits, buy it in a hundred colors! ????????#MyBlondeWife #KamQuotes #RHOD— ????Kameron Westcott???? (@KamWestcott) May 30, 2018
Good motto.
But we came across an entire Twitter account for her blonde moments, called @myblondewife. The Twitter's bio reads, "WHATTT?? BLONDES ARE GENIUSES Blondes love Magic. Don't worry about my marriage, she loves being blonde!"
But the Twitter is private, and that's all we can see. Our request to follow the account has been pending for months, possibly years. Why can't we see it? We want to see it. Let us see it, Kameron.
Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.
