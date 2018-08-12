 


Is Kameron Westcott experiencing a blonde moment here?
3-Day Countdown Until RHOD: My Blonde Wife

Paige Skinner | August 12, 2018 | 4:00am
Only three more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Yay!

Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott likes to tweet her "blonde moments" using the hashtag #MyBlondeWife.

Here are some:

Yes.

Yeah.

OK.

Hi.

Good question.

Possibly.

Good motto.

But we came across an entire Twitter account for her blonde moments, called @myblondewife. The Twitter's bio reads, "WHATTT?? BLONDES ARE GENIUSES Blondes love Magic. Don't worry about my marriage, she loves being blonde!"

But the Twitter is private, and that's all we can see. Our request to follow the account has been pending for months, possibly years. Why can't we see it? We want to see it. Let us see it, Kameron.

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

