LeeAnne Locken competed in Miss USA in 1989.
courtesy Bravo

6-Day Countdown Until RHOD: LeeAnne Locken Applies for Miss USA

Paige Skinner | August 9, 2018 | 4:00am
Only six more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. That's less than a week. Wow!

We explored Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott's worst job interview Wednesday, and today we're looking at Dallas Housewife LeeAnne Locken's worst.

In a CNBC Prime YouTube video, Locken says she had a communication issue when applying for Miss USA.

"The worst interview I ever had was when I was competing at Miss USA and this one judge was like, 'You have to flip burgers,'" Locken says in the video. "And I was like, 'I would never flip burgers,' and she was like, 'No, if you flip burgers' and I'm like, 'I would never flip burgers,' and I just realized it was a communication barrier and that I wasn't going to make it in the top five."

??????????????????????????????????????????????

That is a communication barrier, all right. Still, it's sad to think the world will never know her thoughts on how to bring about world peace.

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

