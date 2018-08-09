6-Day Countdown Until RHOD: LeeAnne Locken Applies for Miss USA

Only six more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. That's less than a week. Wow!
We explored Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott's worst job interview Wednesday, and today we're looking at Dallas Housewife LeeAnne Locken's worst.
In a CNBC Prime YouTube video, Locken says she had a communication issue when applying for Miss USA.
"The worst interview I ever had was when I was competing at Miss USA and this one judge was like, 'You have to flip burgers,'" Locken says in the video. "And I was like, 'I would never flip burgers,' and she was like, 'No, if you flip burgers' and I'm like, 'I would never flip burgers,' and I just realized it was a communication barrier and that I wasn't going to make it in the top five."
That is a communication barrier, all right. Still, it's sad to think the world will never know her thoughts on how to bring about world peace.
Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.
