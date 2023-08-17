Comedy Trio Please Don't Destroy Bring Their Absurd Humor to Dallas, Or Might Run for President

click to enlarge Sela Shiloni

Comedy trio andwriters Please Don’t Destroy (John Higgins, Ben Marshall and John Herlihy) are taking their signature brand of absurd sketch comedy on the road with their first tour, which will conclude in Dallas on Aug. 27 at The Factory at Deep Ellum. They don’t just want you to enjoy their show. They kind of need you to.“We guarantee that it will be the night of your life, that it will be the best night of your life or your money back,” Higgins says about what Dallas fans can expect of their show.“Double your money back,” adds Marshall.When jokingly reminded that they’re speaking on the record, Marshall doubles down: “John will double your money back if you just drop your Venmo in his Instagram comments,” he says. They crack up during this entire exchange, so hold them to that at your own discretion.The trio has blown up in the past couple of years, thanks largely in part to the digital videos they contribute to. (In solidarity with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, they did not discussor any other struck projects during this conversation.)After going from filming sketches in their apartments to collaborating with stars such as Ana de Armas and Taylor Swift, a 25-date headlining tour might seem like the culmination of their success. The guys see it more as a return to form.“On tour, we’re really going back to our roots,” Higgins says. “We don’t have as many props. We don’t have any costume changes, really.”“It’s honestly been extremely similar to how we used to do it with our live shows prepandemic,” Herlihy adds, referring to their early days performing at The PIT in New York while they were in college. When the pandemic shut down all live performances, the group shifted to creating sketches in their apartment.The limitations of lockdown went on to become a signature style. Theirvideos are often filmed on location in their cramped, shared office, with them playing heightened versions of themselves. Returning to the stage gives them a chance to think outside both the literal and figurative box.“We get to think a little bigger onstage,” Higgins says of how the live show differs from what fans are familiar with. “We do a lot more characters for sure, which has been really fun. We’re not just doing office or apartment sketches.”When it comes to sharing any examples of these new characters, though, Higgins pauses and ominously says, “Let’s surprise the people.”Fans won’t be the only ones surprised that weekend, as all three members of Please Don’t Destroy will be visiting Dallas for the first time.“We’ve never been there before and we’re excited to see it for the first time and see the beautiful people who live there,” Higgins says.“I grew up watching the Mavericks a lot,” Marshall adds. “I was a big Dirk Nowitski fan. Shout out.”Another Texan the guys admire is Sen. Ted Cruz, but not for the reasons you fear.“He’s one of my comedic heroes,” Higgins says of the controversial senator. He almost sounds like he means it.“That video of him doing impressions ofcharacters is so fucking funny,” Marshall adds. (Cruz has done this so many times that it’s not clear which video he is referring to.)Herlihy jumps in at this point. “Just so we’re on the record, John has said his hero is Ted Cruz and that he’s giving refunds if you don’t have the best night of your life.”hero,” Higgins emphasizes. The trio laughs.“I think we can all agree that politicians are the funniest people in the world,” Herlihy says.“And we are officially announcing our run for office,” Marshall chimes in.The group went off on a hysterical tangent about how they are now running for president. All three hope to share the office, splitting the duties (“John’s in charge of war,” according to Marshall) and maintaining a healthier work-life balance than previous presidents.“There’s never been a trio president before,” Higgins said. “But maybe we’ll get a shot, America.”More on that as it develops, we guess.The guys go on to emphasize that despite their newfound political ambitions, they’ll be keeping the tone of their show fun and light. If the show is half as funny and unpredictable as this roller coaster of a conversation, we doubt anyone will take them up on those refunds.“It’s just a fun time,” says Marshall. “It’s just three best friends making each other laugh and making you laugh too. Who doesn’t love that?