Run Toward the Holidays With These Festive, Themed 5Ks

There’s a lot on the calendar between October through December, and a few of the holidays involve some overindulging. From innocent, bite-sized candies that end up becoming an 8-piece small binge, to stuffing your body with turkey and macaroni until it hurts, to wine advent calendars (‘tis the season, right?), you might be searching for some activities to balance it all out. So pick a holiday, assemble a crew to hold you accountable and get your body moving with an upcoming, festive 5K run. You can take part in spooky sprints, winter walks or cheer on your running pals while you sit on the sidelines and stay warm (no judgement). Regardless of how you choose to participate, know you have options.
Monster Dash 5K, Half-Marathon & Beer Mile
Sunday, Oct. 30
3201 Riverfront Drive, Fort Worth
For some, running is a painful but rewarding task. If you fall into this category and need a little persuasion for signing up, perhaps you’ll be swayed by the fact that there is post-race beer available at this event. If you’re suddenly a little more interested, you may be excited to find out that you don’t actually have to run a half-marathon or even the 3.1 mile race — there’s an option for the underachievers (wear this label proudly!), and there will also be random door prizes that you won’t want to miss. The mile race begins at noon. Tickets start at $25.
Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot
Thursday, Nov. 24
1500 Marilla St.
A lot of people hate on the breed of humans that wake up early for 5Ks on Thanksgiving morning, but there’s no judgement here. Get the blood flowing early by participating in your choice of an 8-mile run, 5K run or walk, or a junior 1K trot for those energetic kiddos ages 6–12. Runners can join in virtually if crowds aren’t their thing, and strollers, babies and pups are also welcome. For more information, visit the event page.
Gobble Wobble 5K & Fun Run
Saturday, Nov. 19
260 Parkway Blvd., Coppell
Calling all pup lovers! When you register for this run, proceeds will be donated to Coppell Animal Services to feed animals during the holiday season. Those taking on the 5K can celebrate their accomplishment with a finish line photo upon completion, and the 1-mile fun run partakers will see Thanksgiving-themed characters, enjoy music throughout the course and find other surprises. Prices start at $20; more details can be found on the event page.
Turkey Glow Run 5K
Saturday, Nov. 26
241 S. FM 548, Forney
If you’re into the running-on-Thanksgiving idea, but want to sleep in, here’s an option: Stuff yourself around midday, take a nap to recharge, and then head over to the Spellman Amphitheater at 7 p.m. for a glow-in-the-dark run with extra energy provided by an onsite DJ. This event is free, although the organizers do encourage runners to donate non-perishable food items for the local food pantry. For more information, check out the Facebook event page.
A Charlie Brown Christmas 5K
Saturday, Dec. 17
109 Continental Ave.
It doesn’t feel like the holidays unless Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the whole gang are involved, so activate those warm and fuzzy, nostalgic feelings when you take part in this 5K run/walk or the Snoopy Kids Dash on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Trinity Groves. Registration starts at $34.95 for those 12 and under and $44.95 for adults.
Gingerbread Run 5K
Saturday, Dec. 10
9199 Saddlehorn Drive, Irving
Run, run as fast as you can! Prove that you’re faster than a gingerbread man this holiday season by registering for the 1M fun run or a 5K at Saddlehorn park. Festive swag bags, themed shirts and medals for bragging purposes will be given to those attending. Sign-up prices begin at $15.
Reindeer Run & Grinch Sprint
Saturday, Dec. 3
1201 Duncan Lane, Flower Mound
The last month of the year is always super hectic, so dedicate the first weekend in December to a holly, jolly exercise moment through the trails of Heritage and Bakersfield parks. Santa and the Grinch won’t be in the thick of their holiday duties and will be in attendance for pictures post-run, and there'll be hot chocolate, coffee and pancakes. All proceeds from this event support the local and international charity work of the Flower Mound Rotary Club, and tickets start at $15.
The Dreidel Race
Sunday, Dec. 18
2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
If you’ve done all the Santa, reindeer and Grinch-themed December runs that you can handle – try this event to shake it up. Those ready to hit the pavement can arrive early and be a part of the pre-race Chanukah party, then get their blood pumping through this race, which is also a community-wide festival of lights. All proceeds from this 5K benefit the Torah Day School of Dallas, one of the fastest-growing Jewish schools in the area. Registration starts at $25.