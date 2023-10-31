A Travel Blogger's Picks for Best Fall Road Trips Near Dallas

Now, let’s enjoy it. That means fall foliage (you may be surprised to know that you can actually find it in Texas), patio weather, spending time outdoors and enjoying the peace before the holidays take over. Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures has some destinations worth the drive from Dallas this fall.
Kerrville’s location along the Guadalupe River and its multiple riverside parks make it the perfect place for spending time outdoors. Hike and bike at Kerrville Schreiner Park (2385 Bandera Highway) or along the Kerrville River Trail, with easy access to lesser-known swimming spots.
Kerrville
Then get up close and personal with exotic animals (like kissable giraffes!) at YO Ranch Headquarters (1736 Y O Ranch Road NW, Mountain Home), and take amazing photos at the site of Stonehenge II (120 Point Theatre Road S., Ingram), a replica of the unusual landmark in England.
Best of all, fall means patio weather, and Kerrville has one of the most beautiful patio views in Texas at 1011 Bistro (1011 Guadalupe St.). It has elevated, open-air and enclosed patio seating with views of the Guadalupe River and menu options like ribeye steaks and fresh seafood.
WacoGet some pre-holiday shopping done at Magnolia Market (601 Webster Ave.) and Homestead Heritage (608 Dry Creek Road), or leisurely explore Cameron Park Zoo. Next door is Cameron Park (2601 N. University Parks Drive), home to Lover’s Leap, a 200-foot-high scenic overlook with views of the Bosque River.
Homestead Heritage hosts an annual Homestead Fair with hayrides, animal demonstrations, crafts, live music and other delights that usually lasts for multiple weekends beginning in late November.
One unique fall experience you’ll find in Waco is horseback riding at Brazos Bluff Ranch (7007 Gholson Road). The “Lone Star Horseback at Sunset” event offers s’mores atop the Brazos Bluff with a sunset view over a bend in the Brazos River.
As for patio spots, enjoy a glass of wine, cocktail, charcuterie board or authentic, chef-prepared Spanish tapas at Segovia Wine Bar (300 S. Sixth St., Suite F). Oak & Ivy Wine Bistro (13701 Woodway Drive, No. 619, Woodway) has a gorgeous new outdoor patio with sunset views over the surrounding rolling hills. Plus, it’s an affordable, upscale dining experience with tasty cocktails and dishes such as bacon-wrapped quail breast stuffed with apricot and jalapeños.
If you’re looking to stay the night in Waco, (disclosure: this author's own) Ice Cream House at Casa Kumwesu is only 10 minutes from downtown Waco, and you can add a luxury outdoor ice cream picnic with Dreamy Picnics. Although it can also be set up indoors, the fall weather is perfect for an outdoor picnic.
New BraunfelsPay a visit to Natural Bridge Caverns (26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio) and witness the beautiful water-carved formations hidden 200 feet underground. Keep the fun going with the on-site ropes course and the drive-thru safari experience at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch (26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio).
Explore downtown New Braunfels or nearby Gruene and eat at the iconic treetop restaurant, Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar (1287 Gruene Road). Save room and book a vineyard dessert experience at Oak Valley Vineyards Restaurant (27315 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, San Antonio) for a romantic evening outdoors.
Fall is also the perfect time to experience local festivals like New Braunfels’ 10-day Wurstfest, set for Nov. 3–12. Expect lots of German food, music, dancing and beer.
ConcanConcan is a favorite for Texans in the summer, but it’s a great fall destination too. The area is usually not as busy and cabin rates are better. Hike Garner State Park (234 RR 1050), kayak the Frio River and grab Southern comfort food on the patio at Neal’s Dining Room (20970 TX 127).
A favorite during the fall season is Lost Maples State Natural Area (37221 FM 187, Vanderpool), with colors that almost rival New England. And Elm Creek Stables offers guided horseback riding tours near Garner State Park, perfect for immersing yourself in the surrounding fall foliage.
For an overnight getaway in Concan, the Inn Between (28213 US Hwy. 83) is a true gem; its themed cottages are filled with colorful, smart decor. Amenities includes an herb and seasonal produce garden, a butterfly garden, friendly farm animals, a playground and a community art wall. The Inn recently opened an elevated A-frame cottage with a huge patio and views of the surrounding Hill Country.