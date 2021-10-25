A Guide to the Best Halloween Parties in Dallas

Thankfully, we’ve all progressed since then, and the fun to be had on Halloween comes down to our level of commitment to the holiday. Are you just looking for a casual hangout with a few friends, or do you need to be in a massive crowd of (hopefully vaccinated) strangers? Are you skipping the costumes, or have you been perfecting your DIY costume for months? Are you a light drinker, or do you want to get drunk enough to tide you over until Thanksgiving? You get the gist.
Dallas, thankfully, has a fair number of options, no matter how you’re choosing to celebrate. Here are some ages 21+ North Texas Halloween parties worth checking out this year.
Spinderella's BOO BASH Hip-Hop Halloween Costume Party
Doors open 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$20-$90
The DJ Spinderella, from Salt-N-Pepa fame, hosts a wild weekend featuring Yo-Yo and Monie Love, but you’ll have to pay strict attention to the event's specific dress code (no sagging pants, for example, but really, do we still need to say this?). The music begins at the Lava Cantina on 5805 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony.
The Mega Halloween Bash: Sexiest Costume & Masquerade
Doors open 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct.30
$30-$250
Just look at the wild footage from last year’s festivities to get a taste of what the top-rated DFW Halloween party looks like. Prices could spike for the party at the Foundation Room Dallas inside the House of Blues on 2200 N. Lamar St. in Dallas.
Theory Nightclub’s Halloween Weekend
Doors open 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$25
Costumes aren’t required, but they’re encouraged for DJs Ekow and Carlyle's performances, and guests may want to try Theory Uptown’s exclusive bottling. Enjoy responsibly at the Theory Nightclub Uptown on 2912 Mckinney Ave. in Dallas.
Memphis Street’s Bad Halloween Bash
Doors open 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$50
This private event boasts a lucrative prospect: free drinks for the night with the price of admission, and there’s a potential to win cash prizes. This adults-only bash will be held on 4735 Memphis St. in Dallas.
Red Crab’s Halloween Spooky Bash
Doors open 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$10-$750
If hookahs are your thing, then this lounging party night gives you the chance to win a set of your own. There are also giveaways for gift cards, TVs and other nifty items. Compete for a trophy with your best costume while scrolling through the delicious bar menu at Red Crab on 4080 Belt Line Road in Addison.
Nightmare on Lake Lewisville Boat Party
Doors open 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$60-$75
How cool is a three-hour boat party on Halloween night? This is BYOB, but you do get the benefit of free live music. Set sail at the starting point at Big D Cats on 1481 E. Hill Park Road in Lewisville.
Trinity Mills Costume Bash
Doors open 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$10
Imher Beauty Bar is holding its first ever Halloween bash, with ladies-only costume contests to win a free wig. Get your new do at 2408 E. Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton.
Exclusive Halloween Party and Costume Ball on the Haunted Rooftop
Doors open 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$75-$2,500
DJ Joe Vega performs. VIPs get a Grey Goose. You could pursue the private balcony and bar. There’s a reason this pricey option is the place to be this Halloween. Exclusive visitors can check in at the West Dallas Rooftop on 2440 Victory Park Lane in Dallas.
Ol Skool DFW Halloween Party
6 p.m.– 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$25-$150
If you have a particular fondness for retro times, celebrate by wearing a costume inspired by horror movies from the 1980s until now. The event starts off with a four-course meal (for $75), but skip it if you're stuffed with candy. It goes down at FireBird Fowl, 2816 Fairmount St. in Dallas.
Flaming Fright Night – A Rockabilly Cabaret & Variety Show
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$25
Halloween gets more and more naked every year, thanks in part to rising global temperatures (sure), but if there's just not enough flesh for you to feast your eyes on, how about some burlesque? The Rockabilly Cabaret & Variety Show will also feature live music, magic, comedy and a costume contest at 2401 S. Flemmons Freeway in Lewisville.
Deep O'Ween
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Free
Deep Ellum Brewing Co. will have a live show by rock band Loyal Sally, with a special menu and drinks, and a costume contest. We can't think of a better band to share a beer and party with. The venue is at 2823 St. Louis St. in Dallas.
Top Ten's Halloween Spectacular
7.30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$10 suggested donation
Top Ten Records, the oldest record store in Dallas, will celebrate Halloween with a killer lineup: hip-hop artist Arkatype, psych/garage Estacado and the otherworldly psych of Maestro Maya. Make this Halloween truly surreal with a trippy concert at 338 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas.
Player's Ball
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
$10
No one throws a party like promoter Galaxy 9, and this Deep Ellum event will feature Flower Child, one of the most promising hip-hop artists to emerge locally, who'll be celecrating her album release. The attire is "'70s and pimp shit," which is all we ever want to wear. The venue is Three Links, at 2704 Elm St. in Dallas.