The Dallas Fetish Ball Brought Out the Seekers of Kink: See the Photos

The Fetish Ball took place on Saturday at the legendary Longhorn Ballroom. We were expecting plenty of bondage, leather and latex, but a lubing station was not on that list. But, then, how else was everyone supposed to keep their latex outfits gleaming throughout the night?As they entered, guests were greeted by a photo booth — presumably to take "before" photos commemorating the wild night. Immediately after that they found a Wheel of Pain "side show." Participants could spin a giant wheel with prompts that would make Bob Barker blush, with categories such as "Spanking," "Hot Wax" "Clothes Pins" and "Mistress Choice," a wild card of pain/pleasure.A crowd stood in awe watching consensual play out in the open: lots of nipple pulling with chains, hitting with whips and riding crops and using sex toys on whomever took the stage to give the wheel a spin. Toward the back, there was lots more to explore; vendors displayed a variety of wares: art, harnesses, sex toys, latex accessories, stickers, leather gear, jewelry — something for every level of kink aficionado.Also toward the back was the very strict "dungeon." No photography of any kind was allowed, and it was heavily monitored, with security walking around making sure that no phones were out. One can only imagine what went on in that area, where you could kick it back as a spectator or get your rocks off as a participant.Hosting the festivities was Sir Richard Castle, a charismatic jokester with a John Waters air. He introduced the acts on the main stage, and even performed his own skit, animatedly demonstrating the progression of drugs, from smoking weed, to mainlining heroin, in a 1950s-esque PSA style.The first act was Rosa Lee Bloom & Ruby Lead, performing a priest-on-nun bit, ending with both of them kneeling down before a crucifix with dildos attached to the ends and recreating the infamousscene. Several more performers hit the stage, performing dance bits, some aerial acrobatics and even a fashion walk featuring some of the wildest latex outfits by the talented designer Dawnamatrix.DJ Lord Byron, Alley Kat and Joe Virus kicked out the tunes for the evening. You could definitely count on "Pain" by Boy Harsher being played at any point of the night, fittingly so. If you weren't watching the whippings or performances, you could always be entertained by people-watching or seeing attendees lubing up their finest latex and gimp suits for this night. If that wasn't your kink, there were also plenty of leather dog masks walking around and even a person in a giant teddy bear suit.From the few convos we had with randos, it seems like this event gets bigger every year. We don't know how they would even top [pun intended] this one.