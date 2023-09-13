The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Sept. 13–19

This week's listings include the return of Addison Oktoberfest, live performances by Marlon Wayans and Tim Meadows, a "trip" to Colonial Williamsburg and the retro game gathering Retropalooza.

Clockwise from left, Whitney Holotik, Nicole Berastequi, Thi Le and T.A. Taylor star in Shakespeare Dallas' presentation of King Lear at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre. Jordan Fraker