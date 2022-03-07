Find Some Use For That Useless Info With Our Guide To Dallas' Best Trivia Nights

If you’re the type of person who hoards random knowledge (think Harry Styles’ middle name, the capital of Rwanda or the number of penalties the Cowboys earned in 2021 — yikes) then it’s time to put your special talents to use in the real world. Assemble your crew and make waves in the Dallas trivia scene as you compete for some worthy prizes while socializing with friends. All sessions are free to play, but be a gem and buy a drink or two from the hosting establishments. Here are the best trivia nights in Dallas.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia at Four Corners Brewery
5 p.m., Sundays
1311 S. Ervay St.
If you’re seeking a Sunday Funday activity that involves craft beer and a guaranteed good time, look no further. In the Cedars neighborhood, groups will face off during two hours of Geeks Who Drink trivia and battle it out for free pints and other prizes — and of course, bragging rights. For more information, visit geekswhodrink.com.
Live Trivia at The Ivy Tavern
7:30 p.m., Mondays
5334 Lemmon Ave.
We strongly suggest you postpone your early week goals and stop by the Ivy Tavern for a chill trivia night that will make your Monday a little less miserable. Attendees can order a variety of meals, sip strong cocktails and win gift cards for placing first, second or third. For updates and details, follow @theivytavern on Instagram or Facebook.
Monotone Trivia at Vector Brewing
7 p.m., Tuesdays
9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 405
Not to be biased, but this Lake Highlands neighborhood brew pub was voted Best Trivia Night by the Dallas Observer’s readers in 2021. Stop in on Tuesdays and try your darndest to earn some quirky awards and fight for your chance to wear the bar's monotone trivia championship belt. For more information, check out vectorbrewing.com.
Pub Trivia Tuesday at On Rotation
7 p.m., Tuesdays
7701 Lemmon Ave.
Calling all natural born leaders: a trivia team near you needs someone to decide on an answer for the group and turn it in. When you stop by this West Dallas brewery, you can be that hero for your friends and possibly rack up gift cards, merchandise and more if your group has the most points. Don’t pass up this opportunity and discover more details on the bar's website.
Game Night Trivia at Quarter Bar
7 p.m., Wednesdays
3301 McKinney Ave.
Know-it-alls can celebrate hump day every week with trivia and game night at this New Orleans-themed bar in uptown. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and seating is first come first serve. Look out for their pop-up, themed sessions.
Small Batch Trivia at Dodie’s Reef
8 p.m., Wednesdays
2821 Greenville Ave.
Bring your pals (preferably the ones with impressive IQs) and build a squad of up to six to compete in this mid-week trivia session. You can also join a team at the bar if you’re down to mingle and make friends for a couple of hours. Find this Cajun hangout in Lower Greenville and gather more information online.
Pub Trivia at Barley House
8 p.m., Thursdays
5612 SMU Blvd.
Are you smarter than the university students that frequent this bar? Test that theory out on Friday eve and save the trees as you submit answers using your electronic devices. Those who score at the top win bar tab prizes and if you’re not the brightest group in the bunch, you still have a chance to get rewards for bonus questions. Find more details on the Barley House website.
Trivia Night at Texas Ale Project
7 p.m., Thursdays
1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.
There’s no better way to spend your thirsty Thursdays than with a weekly trivia series. At this Design District beer garden and tap room, get competitive with friends or compete with strangers as you crank out some answers to trivia questions over a variety of topics. Follow @texasaleproject on Instagram for details.
Sporcle Trivia at Halcyon
8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturdays
2900 Greenville Ave.
There are two chances to show off your smarts on the weekend at this Lower Greenville coffee shop, bar and lounge. Participants will be asked general knowledge questions with $20 and $10 Halcyon gift cards as the coveted reward. Find more information at Sporcle.com.