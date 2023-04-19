The Best 4/20 Events in Dallas

But things are different now. Hemp is legal on the federal level and available in all 50 states, delta-8 THC is available in most states and 36 or so states have their own medical marijuana program — including Texas. 4/20 is a day to get together with friends, family and maybe even some people you don’t know to celebrate cannabis and good company. Organizers of this year’s 4/20 events in Dallas will host a variety of activities to enhance your high, including concerts, comedy, food and beer. Here are the best ways to celebrate 4/20 in Dallas and vicinity this year.
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
420 Sound Clash
3094 N. Stemmons Freeway
Heroes Lounge blends old-school Jamaican vibes with modern reggae music, giving it the perfect vibrations for a night on 4/20. There will be a long list of DJs bringing their best set to keep the night rolling on the dance floor and patio, where ashtrays are easily accessible. The restaurant will also have free giveaways sponsored by Royal Hemps, plus authentic Jamaican beer at the bar. The kitchen will be open until 1 a.m., and there is no cover charge.
4:20 p.m.
420 at 4:20
1300 South Polk St.
The Oak Cliff Cultivators have partnered with the Oak Cliff Brewing Co. for a smoke session hosted at the biergarten that will start at 4:20 p.m., so make sure you get there early to get your pre-rolls ready and free beer when you RSVP. Local vendors will offer hemp-related merchandise, munchies and more. Attendees can also test their rolling skills in the Blizunt Rolling Contest, with a grand prize on the line.
4:20–10 p.m.
Dallas Munchies Fest
816 Montgomery St.
The Dallas Munchies Fest will bring out all the 4/20-friendly cooks, chefs and bakers. A variety of vendors will be there with their best homemade meal, snack or desert, all infused with natural spices. Show up with your eyes low and an empty stomach. The event, at Lofty Spaces, is hosted by the Elite Experience Events Cultural Organization.
Dallas Hemp Fest1–9 p.m.
9020 Garland Road
The Third Annual Dallas Hemp Fest will get going early at 1 p.m. with live musicians rolling through 9 p.m. There will be performances by After a Night of Unsettling, The Experience and Ryan Berg. The food will be catered by the Dallas Culinary Company, and the gracious host is the team at the Dallas Hemp Company, which will be providing the space and the hemp. Tickets start at $30.
420 Comedy Show9 p.m.
3036 Elm St.
Swimming with Sharks Entertainment presents the second installment of its 420 Comedy Show at Dallas Comedy Club, and this is no ordinary show: it’s a lottery show that gives comedians a chance to win $100. Comedians' names will be randomly drawn for stage time, and they will have 4 minutes and 20 seconds to impress the audience with their best material. If you’re a comedian and you make a joke about 4/20, you’ll get extra points. The evening will be hosted by Noah-Shark Robertson, Anthony Ramoz and some special guests. Comedians get in for free. Audience members pay $10.
Rooftop Cinema Club7:30 p.m.
235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth
The Rooftop Cinema Club in Downtown Fort Worth has you covered this 4/20 with its open-air cinema experience, offering a selection of cult favorites such as Dazed and Confused and This Is the End to keep you laughing all night long. Moreover, dressing up to the theme is highly encouraged. With 360-degree views of Downtown Fort Worth from the rooftop of The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, this event is an excellent way to celebrate. Upon arrival, you can participate in lawn and table games. Once the movie starts, relax in a cozy Adirondack seat with personal wireless headphones in front of the massive state-of-the-art LED screen. The Worthington Renaissance, Toro Toro by Richard Sandoval and Rooftop Cinema Club have collaborated to create an elevated concession-style menu. This is for fancy stoners. Tickets start at $19.50.
Doors open at 3:00 p.m.
Ten Hands with Mike Dillon and Brian Hass Duo + special guest Ginny Mac
103 Industrial St., Denton
Ten Hands will be performing on 4/20 with opening acts from the Mike Dillon and Brian Haas Duo with special guest Ginny Mac. Ten Hands is known for its energetic and fun live shows, which combine the jazz-rock-art style of Frank Zappa and the psychedelic punk of the Meat Puppets. A unique blend of genres has earned the band a reputation for being one of the most exciting live acts in the music scene.
The Mike Dillon and Brian Haas Duo, on the other hand, are on a mission to blend orchestral and jazz instruments with rock music. Their approach to music-making involves pushing the boundaries of convention, resulting in a surprising sound that goes beyond what people expect from rock music. Special guest Ginny Mac will join the duo for the performance. The starting price for tickets is $10.
420 Yoga7–9 p.m.
115 S. Beckley Ave.
CBD and yoga enthusiasts are invited to an event that promises to provide a unique opportunity for attendees to socialize with like-minded folks.
It's at The Mason and it starts with an opportunity to shop with CBD professionals before the yoga session begins. Yoga mats will be available to rent onsite for $5, so attendees don't need to worry about bringing their own.The yoga session will be led by a certified yoga instructor and is suitable for all levels, including chair yoga. The session will focus on relaxation and stretching and will be followed by a guided meditation and shavasana.
Those interested in using CBD products during the session are welcome to do so. Legal THC products are allowed, but products without THC are also welcome. Attendees can use a CBD salve or step outside and use their favorite CBD vape product. For those planning to consume an edible, it is recommended that they do so prior to arriving onsite, ideally by 6 p.m., to allow the full benefits of the CBD to be felt during the practice. Tickets are $14.99, and 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the LGBT Chamber Foundation.
420 Celebration at Thrive Apothecary4–8 p.m.
212 Carroll St., No. 120, Fort Worth
Thrive Apothecary is gearing up for its annual 4/20 party, and attendees can expect a lot of fun and surprises. The event will offer raffles and giveaways, with premium cannabis products from Thrive Apothecary up for grabs. A DJ will keep the energy high throughout the evening. Early birds can take advantage of free food and drinks during the first hour of the event, and the first 50 people to show up will receive a giveaway bag packed with goodies. This is an excellent opportunity for cannabis enthusiasts to connect, make new friends and celebrate the 4/20 spirit in style. Entry to the event is free.
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Deep Ellum Dank Fest
3409 Main St., Ste. B
This special day will bring a special event hosted by DTXUnplugged at Pop Up DFW in Deep Ellum. For those not familiar with DTXUnplugged, it's a weekly event where artists and musicians can pay to perform their music in front of a crowd with the house band, Musical Alkhemizt The Band.