7 Dope Munchie Deals on 4/20 in Dallas

Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Multiple Locations
Hopdoddy has a special munchie-curing 4/20 bundle. The Supreme Pizza Burger ($11.95) comes with a Piedmontese beef patty topped with house-made fried mozzarella, red chile flakes, sauteed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. They'll also have garlic bread fries ($7.75): hand-cut Chipperbec potatoes fried and tossed with fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese. Wash that down with a creamsicle shake ($6.95). Or get a 4/20 bundle of all three things for $24.95.
The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
The Rustic wants everyone to roll into their restaurant and music venue for a dope time on April 20 for some Hot Cheeto Loaded Fries and a special Rustic 4/20 burger. They'll have a specialty cocktail, the Purple Haze, which is a frozen mule with CBD gummy garnish. A DJ will be there starting at 5:30 p.m., then Mississippi Bastard Project plays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Multiple Locations
Zalat Pizza is celebrating 4/20 with a specialty pizza, The Sweet Revenge, a 14-inch pie with infinity swirls of their housemade hot honey, mozzarella, salami, bacon onion jam, red pepper, fresh basil and an extra cup of fresh basil on the side. (It's just basil, Mom.) The Sweet Revenge is available on April 20 until they run out of it, which they project to be later in the week.
Cheba Hut
2808 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Obviously, it wouldn’t be a 4/20 food article if Cheba Hut wasn’t joining in on the fun. The stoner-themed sandwich shop is gleefully advertising on its website a deal for the first 100 customers to score a free grinder among the 1,000+ goodies also on offer. The food special offers $4.20 Nugs served on special-edition 2022 frisbees plus two Pabst Blue Ribbons at the same price. The grand prize, however, is a free trip to Colorado with a guest, according to Mel Banister, Cheba Hut’s marketing manager.
Wingstop
Multiple Locations
Coincidentally, Wingstop is introducing a limited-edition, a 4/20-inspired flavor also called Blazed and Glazed, which is a blend of hemp seeds, strawberry and cayenne pepper. Blazed and Glazed will be available from April 18 – 22.
Fatburger
Multiple Locations
Fatburger plans to celebrate 4/20 festivities with $4.20 Original Fatburgers. On top of the specially priced meal, Fatburger is also rolling out free delivery throughout the month of April. It's just that simple.
Insomnia Cookies
2656 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Finally, to cap things off, we have Insomnia Cookies' Munchie Style Cookie Nachos, only available in-store. You’ll receive 18 mini-chocolate chunk cookies stuffed in a box drizzled with cookie butter and caramel and topped with crushed potato chips and pretzels. Originally reported by The Thrillist, they'll be released on April 20 and only available through April 25, but you can still nab the Baked to Perfection 12-pack through to April 25 if you aren’t near a store.