Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

7 Dope Munchie Deals on 4/20 in Dallas

April 18, 2022 3:57AM

The Supreme Pizza Burger at Hopdaddy comes with fried mozzarella and pomodoro sauce.
The Supreme Pizza Burger at Hopdaddy comes with fried mozzarella and pomodoro sauce. Hopdoddy Burger Bar
While the question of legalizing marijuana can and likely will be debated in the state of Texas until the end of time, what can’t be debated is that April 20 is recognized as THE stoner national holiday in the country. It’s not a weed holiday without some good food either, so below we’ve gathered some of the sweetest munchie deals we could find in Dallas.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Multiple Locations
Hopdoddy has a special munchie-curing 4/20 bundle. The Supreme Pizza Burger ($11.95) comes with a  Piedmontese beef patty topped with house-made fried mozzarella, red chile flakes, sauteed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. They'll also have garlic bread fries ($7.75): hand-cut Chipperbec potatoes fried and tossed with fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese. Wash that down with a creamsicle shake ($6.95). Or get a 4/20 bundle of all three things for $24.95.

The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)
The Rustic wants everyone to roll into their restaurant and music venue for a dope time on April 20 for some Hot Cheeto Loaded Fries and a special Rustic 4/20 burger. They'll have a specialty cocktail, the Purple Haze, which is a frozen mule with CBD gummy garnish. A DJ will be there starting at 5:30 p.m., then Mississippi Bastard Project plays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
click to enlarge The Sweet Revenge comes with a side of fresh basil. - ZALAT PIZZA
The Sweet Revenge comes with a side of fresh basil.
Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
Multiple Locations
 Zalat Pizza is celebrating 4/20 with a specialty pizza, The Sweet Revenge, a 14-inch pie with infinity swirls of their housemade hot honey, mozzarella, salami, bacon onion jam, red pepper, fresh basil and an extra cup of fresh basil on the side. (It's just basil, Mom.) The Sweet Revenge is available on April 20 until they run out of it, which they project to be later in the week.

Cheba Hut
2808 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Obviously, it wouldn’t be a 4/20 food article if Cheba Hut wasn’t joining in on the fun. The stoner-themed sandwich shop is gleefully advertising on its website a deal for the first 100 customers to score a free grinder among the 1,000+ goodies also on offer. The food special offers $4.20 Nugs served on special-edition 2022 frisbees plus two Pabst Blue Ribbons at the same price. The grand prize, however, is a free trip to Colorado with a guest, according to Mel Banister, Cheba Hut’s marketing manager.
Wingstop
Multiple Locations
Coincidentally, Wingstop is introducing a limited-edition, a 4/20-inspired flavor also called Blazed and Glazed, which is a blend of hemp seeds, strawberry and cayenne pepper. Blazed and Glazed will be available from April 18 – 22.

Fatburger
Multiple Locations
Fatburger plans to celebrate 4/20 festivities with $4.20 Original Fatburgers. On top of the specially priced meal, Fatburger is also rolling out free delivery throughout the month of April. It's just that simple.

Insomnia Cookies
2656 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Finally, to cap things off, we have Insomnia Cookies' Munchie Style Cookie Nachos, only available in-store. You’ll receive 18 mini-chocolate chunk cookies stuffed in a box drizzled with cookie butter and caramel and topped with crushed potato chips and pretzels. Originally reported by The Thrillist, they'll be released on April 20 and only available through April 25, but you can still nab the Baked to Perfection 12-pack through to April 25 if you aren’t near a store.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation