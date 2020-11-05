Twitter Declares Dallas the Winner in Dallas-Fort Worth Rivalry

In case you haven’t heard, Dallas voted for Joe Biden. So did other major Texas cities, such as Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston.
While most of the state was seeing red, Dallas was a little blue puddle in a sea of crimson, an oasis in a red desert, as Plano (along with Collin County), Arlington and Fort Worth didn’t find Biden to be their cup of Joe, instead voting for President Donald Trump.
Trump supporters showed up last week up at a Biden bus tour rally in Dallas, and on Oct. 30, a caravan of Trump supporters drove close to a polling area in a predominantly Black neighborhood, in an effort, bystanders say, to intimidate voters. Regardless, Dallas chose the blue pill. And our friendly neighbor Fort Worth, the red one.
Now let us wash down the aftertaste of the Matrix-sized glitch by turning to the best of social media.
While there were many noteworthy results from the election (Biden won more popular votes than any president in history, for states legalized recreational marijuana), Twitter is now putting any long-standing rumors of Dallas-Houston or Dallas-Austin rivalries to rest. Our political rival, apparently, is just an hour drive up Interstate 30. And, even though Fort Worth “won” by succeeding in keeping the state red, according to Twitter, the real winner is Dallas.
Some are going so far as suggesting that we drop the “FW” from “DFW.”
Yeah, thanks, Obama.
presidents don’t drive downtown in Dallas with the top down like they use to anymore— abs :) (@tropicanapussy) November 3, 2020
Aw. Good morning!
good morning to Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso ONLY— jackie (@guajardojackie_) November 4, 2020
All is forgiven.
Dallas and Houston seeing they both voted blue pic.twitter.com/G8nG2jGglS— Lorenzo (@lorenzo_jr) November 4, 2020
Who even claims their state? That's for small towns.
I’m from Dallas, NOT Texas. pic.twitter.com/dNcBkmniEK— ???????????????????????? (@itsmelllxc) November 4, 2020
Millennials may have killed the diamond industry, but we know a good Tiffany's reference when we hear one.
deadass ghetto dallas the only little blue box pic.twitter.com/Z4PmY38YgF— destiny (@desttinyyj) November 4, 2020
A dramatic reenactment of the Twitter shade:
Dallas Houston Austin and San Antonio to the rest of irrelevant Texas pic.twitter.com/WJi7qOnBRt— b (@fuckbhpagain) November 4, 2020
Future maps will have to be changed.
Next time I tell someone I’m from Fort Worth and they say So Dallas ima say yeah pic.twitter.com/rQwwDMgSOq— Avon (@__Avxn) November 4, 2020
As two rivalries end, a new one emerges.
It is NO LONGER— aysia mitchell (@aysia_mitchelll) November 4, 2020
Dallas vs. Houston. Vs Austin
It is us AGAINST Fort Worth. We are ALL better than FW.
Straight to the point.
Fuck Fort Worth— bianca (@biancaa_molina) November 4, 2020
That escalated quickly.
south texas we should secede from fort worth— lane (@theelanester) November 4, 2020
You know who else doesn't pay taxes?
not a local fort worth drug dealer/soundcloud rapper on my snap saying he voted for trump bc of “tax raises” homeboy, u dont even file taxes..........shut the fuck up— ???????????????? ? (@adrianacrae) November 4, 2020
We're not saying we agree with the "dipshits" part, but seriously — we thought we were friends.
fort worth what the hell? we agreed to go blue you dipshits pic.twitter.com/Sp7vfbIywY— yeehowdy clawed (@oleverkpop) November 4, 2020
Bonus! A post that has nothing to do with DFW but is too hilarious not to share:
Posted by Héctor Amed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020
And, this reference to sundown towns, which also has nothing to do with DFW but has to be shared.
NO MATTER WHO WINS, AT LEAST WE HAVE AN UPDATED NEGRO TRAVEL GUIDE #yesthisisamericaPosted by Franqi French on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Finally, an anthem for those who are feeling city pride:
