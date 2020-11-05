 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Media

Twitter Declares Dallas the Winner in Dallas-Fort Worth Rivalry

Eva Raggio | November 5, 2020 | 4:00am
Dallas may have "lost," but did it really?EXPAND
Dallas may have "lost," but did it really?
Alejandro Loya/ Getty
AA

In case you haven’t heard, Dallas voted for Joe Biden. So did other major Texas cities, such as Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston.

While most of the state was seeing red, Dallas was a little blue puddle in a sea of crimson, an oasis in a red desert, as Plano (along with Collin County), Arlington and Fort Worth didn’t find Biden to be their cup of Joe, instead voting for President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters showed up last week up at a Biden bus tour rally in Dallas, and on Oct. 30, a caravan of Trump supporters drove close to a polling area in a predominantly Black neighborhood, in an effort, bystanders say, to intimidate voters. Regardless, Dallas chose the blue pill. And our friendly neighbor Fort Worth, the red one.

Now let us wash down the aftertaste of the Matrix-sized glitch by turning to the best of social media.

While there were many noteworthy results from the election (Biden won more popular votes than any president in history, for states legalized recreational marijuana), Twitter is now putting any long-standing rumors of Dallas-Houston or Dallas-Austin rivalries to rest. Our political rival, apparently, is just an hour drive up Interstate 30. And, even though Fort Worth “won” by succeeding in keeping the state red, according to Twitter, the real winner is Dallas.

Some are going so far as suggesting that we drop the “FW” from “DFW.”

Yeah, thanks, Obama.

Aw. Good morning!

All is forgiven.

Who even claims their state? That's for small towns.

Millennials may have killed the diamond industry, but we know a good Tiffany's reference when we hear one.

A dramatic reenactment of the Twitter shade:

Future maps will have to be changed.

As two rivalries end, a new one emerges.

Straight to the point.

That escalated quickly.

You know who else doesn't pay taxes?

We're not saying we agree with the "dipshits" part, but seriously — we thought we were friends.

Bonus! A post that has nothing to do with DFW but is too hilarious not to share:

And, this reference to sundown towns, which also has nothing to do with DFW but has to be shared.

Finally, an anthem for those who are feeling city pride:

Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

