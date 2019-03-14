Texas Theatre Will Feature Films by Latino Filmmakers as Part of Cine Mexicano Film Series

The Festival de Cine Latino Americano and the Oak Cliff Cultural Center are introducing Cine Mexicano Film Series, a new five-part film series, which will highlight prominent Mexican filmmakers during March at Texas Theatre.

The series kicked off March 2 with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s overlapping and intersecting triptych narrative Amores Perros. On Sunday, there will be a screening of Alfonso Cuarón’s coming-of-age masterpiece Y Tu Mamá También.

Guillermo del Toro’s gothic ghost story The Devil’s Backbone will be screened Saturday, March 23. The series concludes Saturday, March 30 with two of Gregory Nava’s films: Mi Familia, a multi-generational Mexican family drama, and Selena, the biographical musical drama film of the queen of Tejano.