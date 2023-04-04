 Twitter Reacts to FC Dallas Sebastian Lletget'a Cheating Apology | Dallas Observer
FC Dallas' Sebastian Lletget Apologizes for Cheating on Becky G, and Twitter Responds

April 4, 2023 4:00AM

Midfielder Sebastian Llletget is getting attention on social media for something he allegedly did off the field.
No professional sport is safe from the off-the-field antics of its players and from the kind of backlash that only Twitter can deliver. That hard fact also applies to professional soccer.

FC Dallas' midfielder Sebastian Lletget recently made that clear when he admitted (without really saying specifically what he did) that he cheated on his fiancée, singer Becky G, according to a recent post on his personal Instagram account.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," Lleget posted online. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has not become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk."

The "anonymous internet stalker," as Lletget describes him or her, has also "been a wake-up call" for Lletget, he wrote. The athlete apologized for his actions and directly to Becky for "hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything.

"I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve," Lletget wrote.

Apparently, Lletget's words haven't won over Becky G. Hola! reports that the singer showed up at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards last week without her custom-designed, oval-cut diamond ring — and we know it's not because she's worried about hooking the ring on her trophy. It's nothing like the Emmy, which basically has two giant golden blades sticking out of the top of it that could penetrate a ram's skull.

However, an apology of any worth has never stopped Twitter from piling onto an already awkward and personal situation. It's what Twitter does. Why do you think a loudmouth like Elon Musk likes it so much that he bought the company?

Right now, the top Tweet when you search Lletget's name is this video from @blancaa_b, summing up what she feels is the true nature of the player's relationship with the Internet.  @ohneezyyy summed up the situation way more succinctly than Lletget's statement. It didn't even require writing a complete sentence.  @anthonykyaw piled on with the strength of a frat house dog pile, by laying out all the setbacks that Lletget has gone through leading up to the cheating allegation. 
@DamianCalhoun is a little more nuanced in his reaction to the news that Lletget was taking some time to get help, or as nuanced as you can get with an animated GIF.  @TA_Threat takes things a little over the top by trying to lump the entire city into the affair. For the record, for you readers outside of Texas, FC Dallas is technically in Frisco.  @tayredacted doesn't have a lot of flashy graphics or animated emojis to make a point, but it still stings with the power of a thousand mic-drop GIFs.  @MucciFlipFlop wins the Walter Winchell Achievement in Unnecessary Meanness Award for laying into Lletget with the meanest tweet reaction to the story.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

