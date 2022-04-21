Take a Trip Through Latin Culture With These 5 Hispanic Markets in Dallas

If you’ve never visited any of the indoor markets around Dallas, also known as bazaars, you are sadly missing out on a major hub of Hispanic culture. These markets can be found in various parts of the city in large one-story buildings that hold many small vendor booths selling everything from Mexican soccer jerseys to those massive "mangonadas" you keep seeing on TikTok. Most bazaars are open on weekends only and their most frequent visitors are Latin families who come to surround themselves with the Mexican music bouncing off the walls and the smell of classic antojitos (snacks) and traditional dishes from the numerous restaurants. But all are welcome to explore and it’s about time everyone got in on the excitement. Regardless of which bazaar you find yourself in, come hungry, bring cash and be ready to have mucha diversión. (Fun!)
Bargain City Bazaar
735 N. Westmoreland Road
Located off Interstate 30 and next door to La Michoacana Meat Market is this unassuming neighborhood bazaar filled with hallways upon hallways of Latino culture. Since this market is only open Friday through Sunday, bring the whole family for an afternoon of weekend fun where kids can play in any of the three arcade areas while adults compete in the pool hall made up of eight pool tables. When visiting make sure to stop by M&J Artesanias for colorful aprons, a men’s guayabera shirt, or an authentic Cinco de Mayo dress or find the bookstore offering everything from bilingual reads to bestselling memoirs such as Michelle Obama’s Becoming. You’ll also want to try out Ruben’s for cockteles de pulpo y camarón (octopus and shrimp cocktail) or Fonchita Doña Tencha for sweet and fruity aguas frescas.
El Buckner Bazaar
1639 Buckner Blvd.
For a typical afternoon at the bazaar but with a less crowded experience than some of the more frequented locations, head to this southeast Dallas neighborhood for some window shopping and good vibes. Visitors needing some new closet items can stop by Thursday through Monday and find countless dress shops that specialize in gowns for weddings, prom and formals or bring the kids in for a new soccer uniform with a variety of shops and selections — each has an endless supply of jerseys and outdoor cleats. Before the trip is over, make sure to stop by Los Girasoles Restaurante for a classic weekend platillo de barbacoa paired perfectly with tortillas hechas a mano (handmade tortillas).
Garibaldi Bazaar
9334 E. R. L.Thornton Freeway
One of the city’s more popular indoor flea markets lives in East Dallas and has operating hours that extend past the weekend from Thursday through Monday. This location is known for their countless elote stands stationed in the front of the building and for the amount of botanica shops they have with each store selling a variety of herbs, charms, spiritual goods, incense and more that are used for good luck, healing or for bringing back a lost lover. Those looking for a good meal can visit Café Tacuba Con Sabor Chilango for a taste of Mexico City-style quesadillas huitlacoche or head to the large food court for a little bit of everything at an affordable price.
Harry Hines Bazaar
10788 Harry Hines Blvd.
Don’t let the location intimidate you. This indoor market is lively, spacious and a guaranteed good time. The parking lot can get hectic during peak visitor hours, but once inside, you’ll see typical bazaar finds such as Mexican candy shops with chamoy- and chile-covered everything and more than enough places where you can purchase new leather work boots. Some unique parts of this bazaar include the large and spacious entertainment area with foosball, air hockey and arcade games for children and a pool table for adults. Stand out food options among the several Mexican seafood restaurants are Mi Parilla Latina Ostioneria and Linda Vista Restaurant, and a pretzel shop selling doughy goodies identical to your American mall favorites.
Super Fiesta Bazaar
712 S. Walton Walker Blvd.
Take a trip out to deep West Dallas and visit this small but mighty indoor market. Visitors who enter through the main doors are met with an altar to the Virgin Mary decorated with fresh flowers and burning candles. The hidden gems at this location include an upstairs ballroom that hosts live Mexican bands for low-key bailes and the new Nicaraguita-Mex restaurant that serves staples such as tacos and quesadillas, but also features a stand-alone Nicaraguan menu with baho, enchiladas nica, chanco con yuca and more. Those who visit will also come across basic bazaar shops such as a religious bookstore, countless vendors selling huaraches (Mexican leather sandals) and several places to get your eyebrows threaded. If your mood is more about snacking, treat yourself to a bite from either of the fruit shops: the massive and glitzy Fruteria Guerrero for a fresh tropical smoothie or the quaint Fresita’s Fruit Cocktail for a cup of fresas con crema (strawberries with cream) just down the hall.