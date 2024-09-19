 Best Climbing Gym 2024 | Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Climbing Gym

Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness

Best Dallas Sports Team

Dallas Mavericks

Best Family Attraction/Activity

The Cove at The Lakefront

Best Gym

YMCA Lake Highlands

Best IV Therapy

IV Nutrition

Best Kickboxing

Marsh Lane Mafia Kickboxing

Best Pilates Studio

Oak Cliff Pilates

Best Place to Eat and Play

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Best Place to Play Pickleball

The Sandy Pickle at The Village

Best Recreational Sports League for Adults

City Futsal

  • 1224 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas, 75201 Map

