 Ahead of Dallas Show, Elle King Under Fire For 'Drunken' Performance | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Elle King Sparks Backlash (and Concern) After 'Wasted' New Year's Eve Performance

The "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer may have taken her lyrics a little too seriously.
January 5, 2024
Elle King, who sings "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)," is under fire for appearing to be drunk during a New Year's Eve performance.
Elle King, who sings "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)," is under fire for appearing to be drunk during a New Year's Eve performance. Corey Bost
Share this:
Elle King’s performance of her song “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (which she also hosted) on Sunday sparked both criticism and concern after viewers noticed that she may be taking the lyrics too seriously.
"It's OK," King told the crowd before her performance. "I live what I sing, y'all."

As King slurred through both the lyrics and improvised quips (such as asking “Who does?” after the lyric “I don’t want to go home”), fans quickly took to social media to accuse her of being wasted.
Context-wise, there are a couple of things worth pointing out about King’s performance. The first is that, as the name of the show would imply, it was New Year’s Eve and she was far from the only sloshed celebrity on TV that evening. A few of her fans were quick to point out this double standard: Why does the whole country look forward to seeing Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper get wasted on live television but King can’t be a little tipsy during a song that’s literally about drinking? She was just having fun, they say.
@jessicalee8451 Get it girl!!!! I wish I was feeling as good as Elle King is right now!!! @Elle King #NYE2023 #happynewyears #babyimdrunkandidontwannagohome ♬ original sound - JessyMtheRN
The performance was cringe, but it was also competent. King got through it with more grace than some wasted rock stars of yore we could name. Some have expressed the belief that the performance was funny enough to be the first meme of 2024. That might be giving it too much credit.

Much of the backlash seems to have less to do with the inappropriateness of King’s behavior and more to do with the standards of country music fans. There was just as much outcry about King not being a “real country artist” as there was about her supposed drunkenness. In the eyes of these viewers, there may have been nothing King could have done to make a better impression.
The situation isn’t really cut and dry enough to cry double standard, however. While the backlash was rife with snark from King’s detractors, there was also an outpouring of concern from fans. King has been known to drink at her own shows as well. Earlier this year, she walked offstage during a performance in Detroit after several back-and-forths with rowdy audience members. (In fairness, this a perfectly acceptable response to people yelling “Play ‘Freebird’” regardless of blood-alcohol content.)
@beautybyrye Replying to @xcrossapplesauce Elle King stands up for herself and walks off stage after dealing with rude crowd members in #Pontiac #michigan. #elleking #ellekingmusic #crofoot #crofootballroom #country #natesmith #bekind #fyp #respectartist💯#robschneider #natesmithcountrymusic #ellekingforthewin ♬ original sound - Riley Caitlyn
King, who recorded her second album, Shake the Spirit, at Denton's Echo Lounge, recalled her time in Denton as a "spiritual experience" as she told the Observer ahead of a tour stop at The Factory in 2022.

The singer is continuing to tour in 2024 (including an upcoming show at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on Jan. 26), so time will tell whether drinking will further affect her performances or simply remain a controlled part of her stage persona. Either way, we respect her right to take the edge off from time to time. After all, none of us can fathom what it must be like to be Rob Schneider’s daughter.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

The Dallas Observer Music Critics' Picks for Best Albums of 2023

Music News

The Dallas Observer Music Critics' Picks for Best Albums of 2023

By Eva Raggio
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Josh Abbott Band, Sama' Abdulhadi, Slaughter Beach, Dog and More

Concerts

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Josh Abbott Band, Sama' Abdulhadi, Slaughter Beach, Dog and More

By David Fletcher
The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 3–8

Concerts

The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 3–8

By David Fletcher
Sorry, Hozier Is Neither a One-Hit Wonder, Nor Your Irish Fairy King

Opinion

Sorry, Hozier Is Neither a One-Hit Wonder, Nor Your Irish Fairy King

By Samantha Thornfelt
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation