As Post Malone Trades Rock Star LA Life for Peace in the Mountains, We Recall the Glory Days

Post Malone is a Bud Light-drinking, guitar-smashing type of guy. He loves to break stuff on stage. When there’s enough high energy from performing all his hits, he just wants to keep the fun going. He once tried to order 100 guitars to smash on tour, but Postmates only allowed him to order 10. What’s probably even crazier is that he’s spent more than $40,000 on the app at one point, according to Postmates, on things like food and alcohol. Posty just loves to party and the lyrics to some of his songs show an artist who has lived a rockstar lifestyle.
In a recent cover story for Billboard, Grapevine’s hometown hero sounds like he’s leaving his former life as a rager behind. The 26-year-old lives in Utah, where there’s quiet and peace. He stays up playing video games and speaks excitingly about relaxing and enjoying the simple things when he gets older. His last tour was the Runaway Tour in 2020 before the pandemic hit, and he has since changed his surroundings by leaving LA for the mountains in hopes to better focus on creating music.
For his upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache, he tells Billboard the new songs “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”
The album is scheduled to be released June 3 and clocks in at about 45 minutes, which is much shorter than his previous LPs. In anticipation for the summer release, the Dallas Observer looks back at some of Post Malone’s best lyrics doing rockstar things: sex, drugs, flexing with luxury brands and spending. He may be far removed from the parties in LA now, but that doesn’t mean his fans won’t stop remembering his glory days.
“Money Made Me Do It”
"Take a ride when we wake up/Hit the gas, melt your face off (Your face)"
"God Damn"
"I just fucked my bitch, rockin' Stüssy, yeah"
"40 Funk"
"Two thousand ounces of this shit will make you feel like vomit/But I don't mind it, I kinda like it"
"Monta"
"Ayy, I'm a new three boy, white boy braids/And I hit that shit good, tell that pussy go away"
"Hollywood Dreams / Come Down"
"We pop a pill since you ain't have not a thing to eat, oh, oh, ooh"
"Broken Whiskey Glass"
"Spill lean on Supreme last Saturday/Let that shit splash, motherfucker, talk saucy”
“No Option”
"Rolex with the diamonds keep me shinin'/Gotta have perfect timin' when I'm ridin'/Brand new Aston Martin with no mileage"
"Go Flex"
"It's never enough, cup after cup/Blunt after blunt, I wouldn't give one if I could find a fuck"
"Man I just wanna go flex/Gold on my teeth and on my neck/And I'm stone cold with the flex/With my squad and I'm smokin' up a check"
"Up There"
"It's freezin' fuckin' cold in the dead of night/And I'ma drop the top with no Rogaine"
"Yours Truly, Austin Post"
"I'ma take a Bud Light break, one minute"
"Rich & Sad"
"Ooh, I ball like the Mavericks, ooh, stable and stallions/Ooh, massive medallions, ooh, I finally had it"
“Zack and Codeine”
"I'm whippin' a foreign, I can't whip no Beetle”
“Takin’ Shots”
"Chasin' the Perc' with some Buddy, that shit never lets me down”
“rockstar”
"Close that door, we blowin' smoke/She ask me light a fire like I'm Morrison ('Son, ayy)/Act a fool on stage/Prolly leave my fuckin' show in a cop car (Car, ayy)"
"Threw a TV out the window of the Montage/Cocaine on the table, liquor pourin', don't give a damn"
"Hundred bitches in my trailer say they ain't got a man/And they all brought a friend (Yeah, ayy, ayy, ayy)"
“Better Now”
"My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload/Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos"
"Candy Paint"
“Goddamn, I love paper like I'm Michael Scott (Yeah)/I can do things that your man cannot (Yeah)"
"Sugar Wraith"
"We don't follow trends, rest in peace to Yamo/Your new shit sucks, I feel like Anthony Fantano"
“Saint-Tropez”
"Ooh, this shit bliss, I'm so rich (Turnt as shit, ooh)/Abs like Abercrombie Fitch (Damn, ooh)"
"Versace boxers on my dick (On my dick, damn)/Bud Light runnin' through my piss (Ooh)"
"I Know"
"Rather be single for life (Single for life, rather be single)/Than be fuckin' with you"
"Wow"
"Pull up 20-inch blades like I'm Lil’ Troy/Now it's everybody flockin', need a decoy"
"Shawty mixing up the vodka with the LaCroix, yeah/G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen/All the housewives pullin’ up (Up, up)/I got a lot of toys, 720S bumpin' Fall Out Boy"
"Pull up to the house with some big butts/Turn the kitchen counter to a strip-club (Yeah, wow)"
"Always goin' for it, never punt fourth down/Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown, ayy"
"One Right Now"
“How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)/Bought you a new face, you should call me ‘Dad,’ baby”