The Uptowning of Deep Ellum Is Almost Complete With Austin-Based Bar Green Light Social

January 10, 2022 4:00AM

Yeah, it's a bit bro-ish, but Green Light Social has a good dance floor.
An Austin favorite has arrived in East Dallas. Known for its DJ-driven dance nights and Capri Sun cocktails, Green Light Social has opened its second location in the North Good Latimer District.

First opened in Austin in 2016, Green Light Social is known for providing its guests with various party experiences. The Austin location boasts a large indoor dancefloor as well as a rooftop bar suitable for lounging or more dancing. The Dallas location offers three different concepts within the building; an indoor dance club, a cocktail lounge with a patio bar and a speakeasy.

The patio bar and dance floor maintain the same eclectic vibe of the Austin flagship, albeit slightly more “bro-ish.” But who’s surprised here? The uptowning of Deep Ellum is nearly complete at this point, despite venues such as Three Links keeping its rootsy and punk music tradition going.

On any given night local DJs at Green Light Social are playing mixes to electronic dance music, throwback hip-hop or remixed mainstream top-40 tracks. Guests can enjoy canned and shareable cocktails, as well as beers and seltzers; and just like the Austin location, the Dallas location has the famous Main Squeeze Notoriety, a vodka-infused Pacific Cooler Capri Sun. These sound pretty tame, but these suckers will hit you quickly. When you get to the point where you can’t get the straw in the cavity, you know you’ve had enough.

But the real draw to Dallas’ Green Light Social is Ruby Room, a speakeasy named after Jack Ruby, available exclusively to members who are 25 or older. Thank God. Have you met drunk 21-year-olds? We’d pay extra to not have to deal with them for a night.

Ruby Room maintains a retro design, emanating a lighter, more intimate feel. The music is more downtempo than that of the dance floor and patio lounge. Ruby Room is designed for guests to sit back and socialize as cocktails are served tableside from a punch bowl.

Lighter cocktails include the Garden Rambler, made with Patron Reposado, green chartreuse, lime juice, pineapple juice, mint syrup and club soda; and the Blood Orange Punch with Grey Goose L’Orange, Maraschino liqueur, blood orange juice, lemon juice and prosecco. One of the bolder, stronger choices includes the Corpse Reviver #2 made of of Botanist Gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, absinthe and lemon juice.

While Green Light Social seems like it may appeal mostly to the Bottled Blonde and Backyard crowd, it makes for a fun place to dance. And if you can get into the speakeasy, those cocktails are worth a try.


Sure, it won’t fill the Beauty Bar-sized hole in our hearts, but you can never go wrong with local DJs and a large dance floor.

Green Light Social is open 5 p.m to 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2625 Floyd St. 
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
