Mountain Natives, S3nsi Molly, LiL June, and This Month’s Best New Music

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down almost all live entertainment, and our hopes for a return to normalcy have been exiled to next year. But while one avenue of the music industry has been temporarily closed, artists keep fans entertained with in-home engagements and a ton of fresh new music. Several quintessential DFW artists of all genres, such as Doug Burr, Yella Beezy, The Baptist Generals and others have gifted fans with stunning surprises in recent weeks: new music written, recorded, and released entirely at home studios during the quarantine. Here is the best new music in North Texas:

K Breezy ft. Yella Beezy, Asian Doll, Trapboy Freddy, Lil Ronny MouthaF, “Pop That” (Remix)

This is the song that doesn’t end. After 7thaGreat and 30Rich impressed the scene with their original, K Breezy called up major players for a blockbuster official remix. Assembling a dream team in Yella Beezy, Asian Doll, Trapboy Freddy and Lil Ronny MouthaF, K.Breezy diddy bops around the rhymes. Beezy’s expected show-stealing closer is a highlight, making “Pop That” the song of the summer.

Mountain Natives, “Let in The Light”

Fort Worth folk act Mountain Natives' new song offers listeners a sense of hope to get through the pandemic. "It's about finding hope when all else says there isn't any," says singer Loren. "This song is a sweet examination of the heart that brings healing to the hopeless places of the soul.”

“Let in The Light” is one hot track in a new batch of songs by Mountain Natives arriving this summer.

Pretty Boy Aaron ft. Tesia and Bruhnice, “Comb My Hair”

After his 2017 debut, Stay Pretty, Pretty Boy Aaron carved his own niche with the unique disco-meets-rap sound on the single “Comb My Hair.” The song is Pretty Boy Aaron’s best work yet; he’s soft-spoken, quirky and distinct on the '80s Black exploitation-inspired video. The dance song elevates Pretty Boy from an unknown gem to one of the most exciting new artists in North Texas.

Motorcade, “Hallowed Ground”

Dallas’ very own Motorcade has an indisputable “it” factor. “Hallowed Ground" is clean, precise and edgy, from its low-fi production to its dance-ready sing-a-long lyrics. In an effort to achieve chart-topping success, Motorcade remains flawlessly original. "Hallowed Ground" is a must-hear single.

Caroline Kraddick, Stronger (EP)

On the four-track debut Stronger, Caroline Kraddick executes her vision with a perfect summer-love theme. The EP is a tell-all on the singer’s love life — Kraddick draws from her unique life experiences to write empowering music with relatable lyrics. The passion, the emotion, even the sassy attitude make the project perfect from beginning to end.

“I have put my soul into this," Kraddick said in a press release. “Each song I chose for Stronger is incredibly meaningful to me and represents my life in some way. I am so beyond excited to finally share my debut EP with the world and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Rania Khoury, “When You Say My Name”

Rania Khoury possesses one of the most outstanding voices in North Texas. On "When You Say My Name," her seductive vocals are on full display. Khoury's rough and sexy lyrics make for an attractive production in an unusually complex song that explores female sexuality.

Ariana Laqueen, “Underground Queen”

Another fiery novice in the stampede of female talent running toward success in DFW, Laqueen, the self-proclaimed “Underground Queen,” arises from obscurity with a hardcore tongue and expensive taste. Don’t let the erotic appeal fool you; the raw, animated and ambiguous wordplay on the song showcases a blitzing new addition to to the reign of women in hip-hop.

2g Kaash, 3300 (EP)

The highly requested second 2020 release of Arlington’s 2g Kaash holds up as the most exciting work in his a wild career, guaranteed to be one of the most dominant releases in DFW. The album's track “Nobody Love” takes us right back to our rebellious teens. Through a bombardment of catchy trap raps and auto-tune sing-alongs, 2g Kaash fortifies his popularity.

Lil June, “I Wanna Rap”

While most 8-year-old kids are playing video games and watching cartoons, on his memorable debut song Lil June not only ignites a promising career as a child star, but instantly involves himself in conversations among the city’s most popular artists. The charming youngster backs his playful flow with bouncy dance moves, show-stealing presence and childlike wonder. While there are fewchildren in hip-hop (at least currently), Lil June is in a class all by himself — literally.

Hollyhood Los, Vigilante

Athletes-turned-recording artists are not an uncommon occurrence, but they are uncommonly a success. Boxer-turned-rapper Hollyhood Los, however, appears to be the exception. On his defining album Vigilante, Hollyhood Los proves skills beyond the ring with 14 melodic-driven rap songs including “Alone,” “Different Lanes” and “No Turning Back.” Los goes for the knockout on his third effort with hard-hitting combinations of modern lyricism and feel-good hooks. Vigilante epitomizes the West Dallas sound, with collaborators 12 Gage, DJ Ice, Xerrera, Berryguap and Blasian Elixas.

Asshole in Gold & Jui$e Leroy, Blade IV (EP)

Blade IV is a mixtape inspired by the popular superhero film franchise. Individually, AIG and Leroy are impeccable wordsmiths, but together on Blade IV, the two are sharper, edgier and more spectacular than ever. The pair recorded seven records during the pandemic, raising the standard for DFW hip-hop with a perfectly synchronized EP. Add “Cowboy Pewm” and “For The South” to your preferred playlist.

S3nsi Molly x Good Gas & Fki 1st, “Don’t Call Me Boo (Skrrt)”

Post Malone can accredit a lot of his early success to the foundation laid by multi-platinum producer Fki 1st. Now the “White Iverson” hitmaker returns to Dallas with plans to create similar success with the fiery Arlington native S3nsi Molly. On “Don’t Call Me Boo,” a song about being a trap queen, Molly raps about the high-priced lifestyle she's built with her own business endeavors. The song is the first taste of what to expect on the upcoming S3nsi Molly solo album, currently untitled, on Def Jam Records.

Body The Beast ft. S3nsi Molly, “Who Next?”

"Who's Next?" is another standout performance by S3nsi Molly. Body The Beast has been quietly building a buzzworthy music catalog over the last year, with the full support of popular music director Halfprint Filmz, and the single is no exception. In a case of art imitating life, the braggadocios heartthrob completely embodies the playboy-ish fantasy character with a mansion full of beautiful women hypnotized by his perfect model frame and irresistible bad-boy image. With alluring rhymes an irrefutable star power, the song establishes Body The Beast as a new sensation.

D.Tall, Kill Lucy (EP)

A protege of the award-winning Lecrae, D. Tall, a reborn journeyman, battles his demons in a 10-track brawl. Orchestrated by super-producer J.White, the faith-based rapper delivers powerful messages through personal testimonies in a time we need them most. Songs like “Long Road,” “Top Down” and “Thankful” make the artist one of the most thought-provoking lyricists we’ve heard in a while. At a time when street rap rules the DFW, D.Tall shows the world that Dallas is more than sex, drugs and money.

Yella Beezy & Trapboy Freddy, I’m My Brother’s Keeper (EP)

Now on par with one another as two of the city’s brightest stars, Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy satisfy a longstanding request for a full-length collaboration with a mixtape composed of 13 tracks, I’m My Brother’s Keeper. The Oak Cliff duo is so tight that they get their styles tangled; the dynamic duo is lionhearted, rowdy and deadpan, and their collaboration births irrefutable hits in “Raccs” and “Ride.” A sequel is inevitable.

Lil Loaded, “Raw Shit”

As his 6locc 6a6y album earns attention nationwide, Duncanville transplant Lil Loaded continues to birth hit after hard-hitting hit. With “Raw Shit," Loaded keeps it brief with another couple of aggressive and self-righteous bars. Hey, if ain’t broke, don’t fix.

Guero10k ft. Baby Yungin, “What It Take”

With aspiring flow and untamed attitude, Guero10k’s vigorous, rowdy and crude lyricism is matched by few on “What It Take.” A star-studded Baby Yungin feature, the single sees Guero in his comfort zone: a decadent party full of money, bar games and good drink. “What It Take” re-energizes Guero10k’s March EP, Kar.Ma.

DJ Zenas, “Into You”

DJ Zenas remembers first love in the romantic new dance single,“Into You.” The DJ infuses the perfect blend of Afrobeat and Caribbean elements with traditional R&B vocals to persuade his love interest’s heart onto the dance floor. Perfect for the summer, Zenas’ wooing with a tropical love language appeals to all ages. “Into You” leads the way for the DJ’s highly anticipated album Zenas, coming in September.

Medicine Man Revival, Exhibit C

The pandemic has kept all our eyes glued to livestreaming. For fans, Dallas hot act Medicine Man Revival unveils an unforgettable live experience called Exhibit C. In collaboration with the Dallas Contemporary, the band created a one-of-a-kind multidimensional audio-visual moment that encourages creativity through an upscale, gravity-defying film, with Jose Davila, supported by an all-new four-song EP. The intimate but hugely impactful project solidifies MMR as the best act in DFW, period.

Curtis Mayz, “Dancin With Demons”

Ahead of his promised Car Tunes album, Curtis Mayz piques our curiosity as a strong lead on “Dancin With Demons,” with endangered verses about tranquility, a relatable aspiration during the current crisis. Mayz’s powerful tone adds depth to the song’s transparency. Produced by IsmaBeatz, Car Tunes arrives later this year.

Kaash Paige, “Jaded”

Light-hearted, vibrant and neutral, “Jaded” picks up right where Parked Car Convos left off. On a late-night joy ride to clear her head, Kaash Paige sings about the lingering toxicity of another bad breakup. What makes Paige so authentic is her seemingly effortless ability to create trendy unisex tales that unite us all. On “Jaded,” Kaash Paige exhibits her best vocal performance yet.