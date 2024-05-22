The 13 Best Record Stores in Greater Dallas

Despite these shifts, Dallas remains one of the best places for music media collectors. We recently listed the best offbeat places to buy vinyl records in Dallas, and we have a fair share of gems, such as the woman-owned Red Zeppelin in McKinney, but there are many more places in DFW.
Here are 13 of our favorite record stores in the Dallas area.
Lucky Dog Books10534 Garland Road and 911 W. Jefferson Blvd.
If you’re a vinyl newbie looking to build your collection on a budget, Lucky Dog Books (one in East Dallas and the other in north Oak Cliff) is a great place to start. Though the two independently owned bookstores’ stock focuses on media of the written variety, there’s still a great array of vinyl, CDs and other physical musical media. The store’s relaxing environment and kind staff are also a nice fit for vinyl virgins wary of the scoffs and eye rolls from pretentious record snobs. Most of Lucky Dog’s inventory is made up of items that are used but still in good condition, meaning you won’t have to cough up over $100 to add just two vinyls to your far-from-full shelf. And if you're looking to make room for new additions to your years-old records collection, Lucky Dog offers good trade-in deals.
Spinster Records408 N. Bishop Ave., No. 102
Over the years, Spinster has become cemented in Dallas’ vinyl community, moving from Oak Cliff to the neighboring Bishop Arts district in 2019. The shop regularly features shows with local talent and gives neighborhood residents a spot to shop for records. A friendly staff, modest selection and a generally great vibe make Spinster a perfect spot to visit on your way to a show at The Kessler or any other happenings in Bishop Arts. Wanz Dover
Dead Wax Records1014 S. Broadway St., No. 108, Carrollton
After keeping Dead Wax Records alive at the Double Wide and Lee Harvey's flea markets for a few years, owner Alan Haworth reopened the store as a brick-and-mortar location in 2022. Though Dead Wax may have less square footage than other record warehouses, its modest size makes browsing less intimidating for newbies who aren't quite ready for crate digging. The shop's fully stocked selection ranges from the latest new releases to rare oldies, with an especially impressive stock of metal and post-punk pressings. Dead Wax is the perfect pit stop for folks on their way to dinner at Babe's or those passing time before the next Downtown Carrollton Tram stop.
Recycled Books200 N. Locust St., Denton
Very few college students in Denton would fail to name Recycled Books as a favorite spot, which guarantees that the place is affordable. Just because the store's stock is more robust with books than vinyl doesn't mean its record selection isn't equally impressive. A wide area of the back of Recycled is dedicated to nearly any genre you can imagine, and is often a great place to find rare pressings. If you can't find exactly what you're looking for, the shop's kind staff is always willing to order requests for patient guests. Be sure to check out the store's changing showcased genre collection, which frequently includes the names of figures and groups who hail from the college town and environs (it is Denton, after all).
ZT Records8980 Preston Road, Frisco
Tucked away in the back of the Frisco Mercantile antique store, ZT Records is a hidden North Texas gem. Beyond showcases of vintage art prints, dining ware and furniture sits a small music room with a growing collection of records, CDs, cassettes and more. The small, quiet space offers a perfectly relaxed and cozy browsing experience for vinyl-collecting loners who prefer no distractions. While the selection may not be as varied as that of actual storefronts, you'll have no trouble finding some obscure gems to take home alongside your new vintage Tiffany lamp.
Top Ten338 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Top Ten is the oldest record store in Dallas, but it's now known for more than its vinyl collection. A few years ago, the historic landmark established itself as a musical library and archive in the heart of the city. Guests can check out a number of vinyl and LPs from the store's rare and vintage library to enjoy for a limited time at home. Other rare music media, ranging from The Judy's to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are available only for in-store listening, which isn't all that unappealing once you see the store's retro listening area. Folks looking for purchasable pressings can enjoy browsing through the front-of-house selection, which emphasizes Texas and Dallas-based artists. The store keeps things fresh by sorting albums based on vibes rather than strict genres, such as its "Good With Dinner" section.
Forever Young Records2955 State Highway 360, Grand Prairie
Forever Young is easily one of the largest record stores in the country. You can get overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of records in stock. If a record has ever existed, there's a really good chance at least one copy has passed through these doors. Open since 1984, the shop moved locations a few times, and now has found a home in an 11,000-square-foot building in Grand Prairie. Not exactly the best spot to find a cheap deal, the shop is well aware of the value of its stock and charges accordingly. But if you have not been able to find a particular record anywhere in town and are willing to spend the time digging through a massive inventory, Forever Young is your best option. Wanz Dover
Good Records9026 Garland Road
Good Records is exactly what is says it is: good, really good. As one of the first stores to help pioneer Record Store Day, we'd expect nothing less. Good Records is the kind of place where you find yourself saying, "There's no way they'll have [insert obscure vinyl here]," mere minutes before you discover it among the shelves. The in-store stock does lean toward indie rock faves, but the well-kept variety means there's also plenty in store for fans of Mowtown, punk, jazz and so on. Good Records has long been a champion of Dallas' vinyl revival, meaning it's almost a necessary stop on any city-wide record shopping spree.
Josey Records2821 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, No. 100, Farmers Branch
If you’re a North Texas vinyl addict, you know Josey Records is tough to beat. Walking into the music warehouse can be an emotionally overwhelming experience (in a good way). The 25,000-square-foot mothership is packed to the brim with an amazing assortment of vinyl across nearly every inch of the walls and floors, a tempting sight sure enough to make any vinyl addict drool. Josey Records is also a place proudly run by and for vinyl nerds, which explains the store's wide assortment of record players, cases and nearly any other vinyl accessory you could think of. Josey Records has expanded to other locations over the years, including its newest addition in Plano, making it the go-to record store that's become a regional chain that doesn't suck.
Half Price BooksVarious locations
With so many dedicated record stores in the area, it's easy to forget the establishment that carried the banner back when vinyl was completely out of vogue. Even in those days, Half Price Books kept records in boxes for collectors to pore over. It was only after vinyl made a comeback that stores started building dedicated record sections in the mid-2000s. Since then, the flagship store on Northwest Highway and all of its satellite locations have been a prime spot to find new and used records in addition to books, DVDs and all other forms of media. The flagship location has the largest record section, but the other locations are well worth visiting when you're out vinyl hunting. David Fletcher
Doc's Records & Vintage2628 Weisenberger St., Fort Worth
The record selection at Doc's in Fort Worth is massive and varied, but the store also carries a wide selection of vintage merchandise including shirts, posters, toys and just about every form of music memorabilia you can think of. And it's not just the selection that's massive, it's the actual space that's massive. The 10,000-square-foot store is a great spot for in-store performances from local bands and touring musicians alike. The staff at Doc's is also quite knowledgeable and can help direct you to something you might like if you're just browsing without any real direction. DF
Books & More1626 W. University Dr., Denton
Nestled in the corner of a shopping center at University Drive and Malone Street in Denton, Books & More is, without a doubt, the biggest little record store in all of North Texas, and it has everything to do with that "& More." That "& More" is the Record Hound shop within the store. The store puts its main attractions on full display in the main store — Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc. — but the real joy comes in digging through the records that fill the store's hallway leading to the back rooms, which are also filled up with vinyl. You can find anything here. Anything. The only real problem is how much time you're going to spend digging, and you will spend days doing that if you want to see everything. DF
Faded Blue1100 N Locust St., Denton
We're not exactly sure how the owner of Faded Blue, Devin Drake, gets his hands on all his records, but there is no question that he offers some of the best prices on rare records that you will ever see. Faded Blue isn't a big record store; it might take you an hour or so to look at everything. But what it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality, and everything is priced to move. To keep up with the space, Drake will move records that haven't been sold into a $5 bin and then into a $1 bin. Anything that sits too long in the $1 bin will be bundled together in a bundle of 20 mystery albums that is sold for $5, which is a great way to expand your collection and hear some really weird stuff from musicians long-forgotten by history. DF