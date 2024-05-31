Lotto, Ladies and Livin': Reb Creezy Is an Artist To Watch

Reb Creezy is on a mission. Through his energetic sound, the Dallas-based artist is carving his own path in the game. For longtime fans, he's "Reb," a nod to his earlier work, but newer listeners know him as "Creezy," a name that embodies his bold and unapologetic approach to music.



With 14 albums under his belt and more on the way, Creezy isn't slowing down one bit.



"I really surprised myself that I had that many projects," he says.



His albums, including The Creezy Effect, After Tha Creezy, Keep It Creezy, Gotta Go Creezy and Creezy Hit the Lotto, showcase his versatility. Tracks such as "Creezy Nights Vol. II,” in particular, have kept his name buzzing in the industry, reinforcing his commitment to evolving his sound.



Creezy's collaboration with Taylor Gang artist Yung Deji on the track "Playa's Ball" was a game-changer, helping Creezy gain more visibility. The artist says the two are currently planning the music video for the song.



The name Reb Creezy itself tells a story.



"The name 'Creezy' came about when I was in Oklahoma with my dad during the holiday season," the rapper says. "I didn't know at the time it was a racial slur, but the whole idea lit up just to run with that name."



Creezy has turned this negative term into a symbol of his creativity and resilience, embracing it as a representation of his unique perspective on life and music.



One of Creezy's standout recent works is the video for his track "Lotto." Despite facing some production hurdles, Creezy stayed true to his vision. Originally, the video concept involved a large winning lottery ticket and scratch-offs. It reflected the theme of "hitting it big," mirroring his own successes, such as helping his mom get a new house. The video ultimately became a visual representation of his ambition and drive.



The rapper's creative process is a blend of calculated experimentation and unwavering dedication to his consistency.



On Track "I try to keep my tone consistent even when I'm experimenting with melodies and voice memos," he says. "It's all about making the final product cohesive."



This approach allows him to seamlessly cross genres. Like many independent artists, Creezy faces the constant challenge of staying innovative without falling into repetition. His commitment to sonic exploration is evident in his music, which spans hip-hop and rap to R&B and electronic.



Looking ahead, Reb Creezy is excited about his upcoming album, Ladies Love Creezy. He's also keen on engaging with his fans more intimately through studio vlogs and social media.



"I like to give people my point of view in the session," he says of his in-studio online videos, emphasizing the importance of connecting with his audience and sharing his creative process with them.



With projects number 15 and 16 coming this year, Creezy's prolific nature is a testament to his dedication and passion. And as he continues to deliver fresh, innovative music, the artist's star is rising well above Dallas.