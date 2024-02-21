 Dallas Buses and Trains Honor Singer Erykah Badu With the 'Badu Bus' | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Local Music

DART Unveils Buses Honoring Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is the queen of the Dallas music scene, and these new DART buses are her chariots.
February 21, 2024
Erykah Badu poses for the press in front of her very own Badu Bus, an initiative by DART to honor the Dallas singer.
Erykah Badu poses for the press in front of her very own Badu Bus, an initiative by DART to honor the Dallas singer. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
When Seth Rogen tweeted six years ago that he’d partnered with his hometown transit system as the voice of public transportation in Vancouver, British Columbia, DART board member Patrick Kennedy thought Dallas’ transportation system should do the same — partner with the city's biggest star. Only one voice came to mind: that of Erykah Badu’s.

“Why not give Dallas the best voice, a soulful voice?” he told the crowd at a press conference on Tuesday outside Badu’s former high school, the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

The occasion was as big as the singer’s legend. DART will be honoring the city’s most illustrious (best of luck trying to fight us on this) musician with three buses and two trains wrapped with Badu’s photo. These “Badu Buses” will run until the end of the year.
click to enlarge
Thanks to Erykah Badu's collaboration with DART, taking the bus has never been more stylish.
Carly May Gravley
Tuesday’s press event was attended by speakers Nadine S. Lee, DART’s president and CEO, and Booker T principal Garry Williams. One of the speakers was Dallas Arts District Executive Director Lily Cabatu Weiss, Badu’s former dance teacher, who recalled meeting 13-year-old Erykah (then Erica Wright) during her Booker T dance audition.

Weiss commended Badu’s dedication to her city by helping with tornado relief efforts, among other things. Weiss also recalled the time Badu surprised him by singing at his retirement party.
click to enlarge
Erykah Badu and her former teacher, Lily Cabatu Weiss. celebrate Badu's milestone.
Carly May Gravley
Williams spoke of the ways Badu continues to honor Dallas and inspire the students at Booker T, and even made a “Window Seat” joke that made the kids in the crowd laugh.

Badu took to the stand in an oversized coat, her hair adorned with a fringe of metal braid accessories. Dozens of high school students stood on the side watching the school's famous alumna as she spoke of her “fond memories” on the bus, though she longed then to never have to ride the bus and instead have her face on its side.
click to enlarge
We'd be all smiles if our face was on a bus too.
Carly May Gravley
She started her speech by thanking Rogen and continued to unleash her signature humor, even when acknowledging the honor and answering serious questions such as that from a 97.9 The Beat reporter, who asked about the significance of having a Black woman honored by DART during Black History Month, considering Black Americans' cruel history with U.S. buses.

“Humor is my defense mechanism, so I don’t have anything funny to say about that,” Badu said before speaking on how the world is changing and how she’s now she’s literally at the front of the bus.

She also shouted out Booker T, addressing the students directly: “I see myself in you,” she told them.

As her daughter Mars sat in the driver’s seat with a friend, Badu took a seat inside the Badu Bus for individual press interviews.
click to enlarge
The real Erykah Badu shares a seat with the bus sticker Erykah Badu.
Carly May Gravley
We asked Badu if she recalled any memorable encounters with DART passengers.

”I remember there was one bus driver on my route — it wasn’t called DART at the time; it’s rebranded now, it was yellow and black and white. I remember my route, the No. 2 Ervay route to this school, Booker T. The bus driver was so sweet. He would let people on who didn’t have transfers or the money or stuff. He didn’t talk at all, he would just do a little [nods] go to the back kinda thing.’ It reminded me that there are still angels and love in the city.”

She had no specific requests about the buses. So no, the plates won’t read “SHE BAD” because buses can’t have custom license plates.

“You know, when you’re being honored you kind of … whoever’s idea it is you want their creative [mind] to get all their ideas out. And after they did they asked me to select a photo and I did that.”

The Badu DART vehicles will service 13 cities.

The Grammy winner was also asked by a reporter during the Q&A where she’s going next.

“I’ll be at the Factory for my birthday,” Badu said.

Her celebrity-filled yearly birthday bash takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Factory in Deep Ellum. Beyond the environmental benefits of riding public transportation, and the mental health benefits of avoiding finding parking in Deep Ellum, now there’s an extra incentive to ride the DART there.
click to enlarge
Erykah Badu: Bus Covergirl.
Carly May Gravley
click to enlarge
The Badu Bus is the brainchild of DART board member Patrick Kennedy.
Carly May Gravley
click to enlarge
If you missed the bus unveiling, don't worry. Badu filmed the whole thing.
Carly May Gravley
click to enlarge
The eyes of Badu are upon you.
Carly May Gravley
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Eva Raggio is the music and culture editor of the Dallas Observer. She began freelancing for the Observer in 2013 and joined the staff full-time in April 2019. Prior to that, she wrote for publications such as Nylon, Playboy and D Magazine. In her role, Eva writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming events and provides guides on the best of Dallas’ entertainment scene.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending

Danny Balis and Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade To Debut New Music Partnership Silver Skylarks

Concerts

Danny Balis and Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade To Debut New Music Partnership Silver Skylarks

By Samantha Thornfelt
Extreme Rocks Sold-Out House of Blues for Its First Dallas Show in 16 years

Concert Reviews

Extreme Rocks Sold-Out House of Blues for Its First Dallas Show in 16 years

By Preston Jones
How Jenny Lewis Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Situationship

Concerts

How Jenny Lewis Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Situationship

By Carly May Gravley
Deep Ellum Singer-Songwriter Steve Holt Returns to Glory With New Project I Love You

Concerts

Deep Ellum Singer-Songwriter Steve Holt Returns to Glory With New Project I Love You

By Scott Tucker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation