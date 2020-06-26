Genderfluid Singer Hey, Greg Hello Was Inspired by Mother Gloria Campos to Help Others

This pride month, Dallas-based singer Hey Greg, Hello is hot off the release of two new singles. The artist's new tracks “Can’t Take It” and “In My Head” are emotionally charged pop-punk bangers. While there are many reasons to avoid partying these days, Greg’s songs make it hard to resist.

Greg identifies as gender fluid and wants to help other queer, trans and non-binary people feel inspired to be open about their identities.

“I feel like more people are coming out as gender fluid these days,” Greg says. “I’m a man and I’m a woman, but I’m also neither at the same time. Given a platform to share my truth with the world, I hope that inspires others to share theirs.”

Greg grew up in a supportive home and began writing songs at a young age after being gifted a tape recorder by their father. As a child, they dealt with bullying, due to being “different” from people their age. When they got to Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, they finally felt comfortable being their true selves. They weren’t entirely out of the closet, but felt solace among other creative individuals.

After graduating from Booker T., Greg studied musical theater at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. There, they found the courage to come out as gender fluid. They admit that it wasn’t easy at first, and that they sought therapy to help cope with depression. It was through therapy that Greg was able to transform pain into art. The artist found joy in pop and electronic music and found a way to blend elements of queer culture into their work.

Now, Greg wears their identity with pride, channeling their mother, Dallas broadcasting legend Gloria Campos, for inspiration.

“I see what she’s done with her community and her platform,” Greg says of Campos. “It’s an inspiration for me to create a platform for myself that helps others. My mom worked hard to preserve it and grow it. She’s one of my biggest role models and I hope to make as big an impact as she has.”

Greg’s new singles “Can’t Take It” and “In My Head” were produced by Dallas-based producer Bleach Baby, who is a longtime friend of Greg’s.

“We went into the studio just jamming, no expectations,” Greg says, “and then that’s how those songs came about.”

Greg is working on a solo EP that will contain four tracks. They are also set to release collaborations with Lil Lotus and Danielle Grubb later this year.

Once the pandemic comes to an end, Greg hopes to continue to collaborate with more local artists and make music videos again.

But for now, Greg is remaining conscious of the world around them. With pride month, the pandemic and with police brutality more visible than ever, Greg encourages fans to find their own voices and be ardent about what matters.

“You have to be vocal and control the uncontrollable,” Greg says. “That means sharing posts, making donations, signing petitions and doing what you can to support your cause. I believe that it is important to take a stance and be true to it."