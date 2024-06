The State Fair Is Back, and So Is the Free Music

Friday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 28

click to enlarge We Them Grays (from left) Kwinton, KJ and Kierra Gray, are playing four shows at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28. Exploredinary

Sunday, Sept. 29



Monday, Sept. 30



Tuesday, Oct. 1



Wednesday, Oct. 2



Thursday, Oct. 3



Friday, Oct. 4

click to enlarge Indie pop artist Remy Reilly plays the State Fair on Friday, Oct. 4. John Nicholson

Saturday, Oct. 5



Sunday, Oct. 6



Monday, Oct. 7



Tuesday, Oct. 8

click to enlarge Musician Paul Slavens will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 8. James Bland

Wednesday, Oct. 9



Thursday, Oct. 10



Friday, Oct. 11



Saturday, Oct. 12



Sunday, Oct. 13



Monday, Oct. 14



Tuesday, Oct. 15



Wednesday, Oct. 16



Thursday, Oct. 17



Friday, Oct. 18



Saturday, Oct. 19



Sunday, Oct. 20

There is nothing more Texan than the State Fair . The city of Dallas’ quintessential annual attraction returns on Sept. 27, bringing along an impressive roster of entertainment.We would be remiss not to mention the fair’s most iconic draw — the frying of everything from cheesecake to butter to turkey legs (probably). The fair is also known for its primary visual symbol: Big Tex, a 55-foot statue representing the massive appetite for the bold and boisterous Lone Star State. On top of all of this (if it wasn’t) enough, the fair comes with attractions, games, animals and so much more.But what we love most about the fair is the music — the nonstop, barely digestible, but always spectacular music.This year, centered around the theme “24 Days of Fun,” the musical performances come in a variety of shapes and sizes to ensure every flavor of Texan is appeased at least once (and probably twice).After a series of performances at the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage, the true festivities will begin with Jo Dee Messina, the Grammy-nominated, platinum-earning country veteran, at the Chevrolet Main Stage. Her performance will be a part of the Massachusetts native’s country-wide tour that starts in a month.Other headliners include local prodigal son Joshua Ray Walker on Oct. 5 and New York native rock band Spin Doctors on Oct. 18.Croy and the Boys1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.Bud Light StageSaborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageMatt Hillyer7:30 p.mBud Light StageDeep Fried Comedy8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageJo Dee Messina8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12 noonChevrolet Main StageWe Them Grays1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageMatthew Banks Quartet2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageDeitrick Haddon4:00 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageBig Daddy Kane8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageBidi Bidi Banda1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageLa Pompe2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageLos Pescadores8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageJade Flores1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageMountain Natives2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageUNT Four O'Clock Lab Band5:30, 8:30 p.mChevrolet Main StageIsaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageSydney Sherrill2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageBowling for Soup8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageVanita Leo1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageAmari Amore2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.mYuengling Flight StageSavannah Rae5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDasha8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageRicki Derek1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageChris Gantry2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageStraight Tequila Night5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageFlipturn8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageRemy Reilly1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.Bud Light StageErick Willis2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageCameron Sacky Band5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageKam Franklin (of The Suffers)7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageDeep Fried Comedy8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageShakey Graves8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageHonin1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.mBud Light StageElyse Jewel2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageJoshua Ray Walker5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageLuna Luna7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageGrace Potter8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12 noon, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageLos Gran Reyes1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageMaylee Thomas2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageJesse & Joy8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12 noonChevrolet Main StageMario Flores1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageSimone Nicole2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageSazerac Jazz Band5:30, 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageElla Red1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StagePaul Slavens2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageDJ4:00 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageGabe Baker5:45, 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageGrace Nova11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.Bud Light StageMiwha Choi2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageArmond Vance3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageJefferson Starship8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageSeptember Moon1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageSam Cormier2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageDJ3:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageElton The Early Years5:45, 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ Sober1:00 p.m.Bud Light StageJacob Furr2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageShaylen5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageSabor Puro7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageDeep Fried Comedy8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageWyatt Flores8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ Sober11:00 a..m, 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.Bud Light StageDJ Mark Ridlen11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageBriscoe12 noonChevrolet Main StageDingos6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageKeegan McInroe & Band7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageSt. Paul and the Broken Bones8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJnoonChevrolet Main StageMariachi Rosas Divinas1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageMarcelo Berestovoy2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageIan Munsick3:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageHannah Dasher8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageIndigenous People’s Day Celebration1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageJessica Maeve2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageThe Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party3:00; 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageYasmeen*1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageJacob Serrano2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageDavid Adam Byrnes4:00, 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDrew Holcomb and the Neighbors8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageUNT U-Tubes1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageCameron Smith2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageDJ4:00, 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageJon Wolfe8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageTwo Bit Swing Band1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageLaura Harrell2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageThe O’s4:00, 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageFleetwood Mask8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stagececi ceci1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.Bud Light StageVan Darien2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StagePalmer Anthony4:00, 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageSarah Jaffe7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageDeep Fried Comedy8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageSpin Doctors8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12 noonChevrolet Main StageState Fair Records 10-Year Anniversary Celebration (David Forsyth; Nathan Mongol Wells; Bree & The Fellas; The Deathray Davies)1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageKen Ebo Quintet2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageSabor Puro4:00 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageFoghat8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageDJ12:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageUnfaded Brass Band1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.Bud Light StageSaborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.Yuengling Flight StageThe Commodores4:30 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage