The State Fair Is Back, and So Is the Free Music

We would be remiss not to mention the fair’s most iconic draw — the frying of everything from cheesecake to butter to turkey legs (probably). The fair is also known for its primary visual symbol: Big Tex, a 55-foot statue representing the massive appetite for the bold and boisterous Lone Star State. On top of all of this (if it wasn’t) enough, the fair comes with attractions, games, animals and so much more.
But what we love most about the fair is the music — the nonstop, barely digestible, but always spectacular music.
This year, centered around the theme “24 Days of Fun,” the musical performances come in a variety of shapes and sizes to ensure every flavor of Texan is appeased at least once (and probably twice).
After a series of performances at the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage, the true festivities will begin with Jo Dee Messina, the Grammy-nominated, platinum-earning country veteran, at the Chevrolet Main Stage. Her performance will be a part of the Massachusetts native’s country-wide tour that starts in a month.
Other headliners include local prodigal son Joshua Ray Walker on Oct. 5 and New York native rock band Spin Doctors on Oct. 18.
See the full schedule below:
Croy and the Boys
Friday, Sept. 27
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Saborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Matt Hillyer
7:30 p.m
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Jo Dee Messina
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Saturday, Sept. 28DJ
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage
We Them Grays
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Matthew Banks Quartet
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Deitrick Haddon
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Big Daddy Kane
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, Sept. 29DJ
12:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Bidi Bidi Banda
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
La Pompe
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Los Pescadores
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Jade Flores
Monday, Sept. 30
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Mountain Natives
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
UNT Four O'Clock Lab Band
5:30, 8:30 p.m
Chevrolet Main Stage
Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Sydney Sherrill
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Bowling for Soup
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Vanita Leo
Wednesday, Oct. 2
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Amari Amore
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m
Yuengling Flight Stage
Savannah Rae
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Dasha
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Ricki Derek
Thursday, Oct. 3
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Chris Gantry
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Straight Tequila Night
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Flipturn
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Remy Reilly
Friday, Oct. 4
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Erick Willis
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Cameron Sacky Band
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Shakey Graves
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Saturday, Oct. 5Honin
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m
Bud Light Stage
Elyse Jewel
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Joshua Ray Walker
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Luna Luna
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Grace Potter
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ
Sunday, Oct. 6
12 noon, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Los Gran Reyes
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Maylee Thomas
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Jesse & Joy
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ
Monday, Oct. 7
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage
Mario Flores
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Simone Nicole
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Sazerac Jazz Band
5:30, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Ella Red
Tuesday, Oct. 8
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Paul Slavens
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
DJ
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Gabe Baker
5:45, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Wednesday, Oct. 9Grace Nova
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Miwha Choi
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Armond Vance
3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jefferson Starship
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
September Moon
Thursday, Oct. 10
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Sam Cormier
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
DJ
3:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Elton The Early Years
5:45, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ Sober
Friday, Oct. 11
1:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jacob Furr
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Shaylen
5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sabor Puro
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Wyatt Flores
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ Sober
Saturday, Oct. 12
11:00 a..m, 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
DJ Mark Ridlen
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Briscoe
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage
Dingos
6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Keegan McInroe & Band
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ
Sunday, Oct. 13
noon
Chevrolet Main Stage
Mariachi Rosas Divinas
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Marcelo Berestovoy
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Ian Munsick
3:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Hannah Dasher
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Indigenous People’s Day Celebration
Monday, Oct. 14
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jessica Maeve
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party
3:00; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Yasmeen*
Tuesday, Oct. 15
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Jacob Serrano
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
David Adam Byrnes
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
UNT U-Tubes
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Cameron Smith
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
DJ
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Jon Wolfe
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Two Bit Swing Band
Thursday, Oct. 17
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Laura Harrell
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The O’s
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Fleetwood Mask
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
ceci ceci
Friday, Oct. 18
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Van Darien
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Palmer Anthony
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sarah Jaffe
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Spin Doctors
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ
Saturday, Oct. 19
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage
State Fair Records 10-Year Anniversary Celebration (David Forsyth; Nathan Mongol Wells; Bree & The Fellas; The Deathray Davies)
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Ken Ebo Quintet
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Sabor Puro
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Foghat
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ
Sunday, Oct. 20
12:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Unfaded Brass Band
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Saborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The Commodores
4:30 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage