 Texas State Fair Concert Schedule, Dates, Headliners | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The State Fair Is Back, and So Is the Free Music

Shaky Graves, Joshua Ray Walker, Spin Doctors: the State Fair concert lineup is pretty huge this year.
June 11, 2024
Big Tex will be hearing some great tunes this year.
Big Tex will be hearing some great tunes this year. The State Fair of Texas
Share this:
There is nothing more Texan than the State Fair. The city of Dallas’ quintessential annual attraction returns on Sept. 27, bringing along an impressive roster of entertainment.

We would be remiss not to mention the fair’s most iconic draw — the frying of everything from cheesecake to butter to turkey legs (probably). The fair is also known for its primary visual symbol: Big Tex, a 55-foot statue representing the massive appetite for the bold and boisterous Lone Star State. On top of all of this (if it wasn’t) enough, the fair comes with attractions, games, animals and so much more.

But what we love most about the fair is the music — the nonstop, barely digestible, but always spectacular music.

This year, centered around the theme “24 Days of Fun,” the musical performances come in a variety of shapes and sizes to ensure every flavor of Texan is appeased at least once (and probably twice).

After a series of performances at the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage, the true festivities will begin with Jo Dee Messina, the Grammy-nominated, platinum-earning country veteran, at the Chevrolet Main Stage. Her performance will be a part of the Massachusetts native’s country-wide tour that starts in a month.

Other headliners include local prodigal son Joshua Ray Walker on Oct. 5 and New York native rock band Spin Doctors on Oct. 18.

See the full schedule below:


Friday, Sept. 27

Croy and the Boys
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Saborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Matt Hillyer
7:30 p.m
Bud Light Stage

Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Jo Dee Messina
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Saturday, Sept. 28

DJ
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage

We Them Grays
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Matthew Banks Quartet
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Deitrick Haddon
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Big Daddy Kane
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
click to enlarge
We Them Grays (from left) Kwinton, KJ and Kierra Gray, are playing four shows at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Exploredinary

Sunday, Sept. 29

DJ
12:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Bidi Bidi Banda
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

La Pompe
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Los Pescadores
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Monday, Sept. 30

Jade Flores
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Mountain Natives
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

UNT Four O'Clock Lab Band
5:30, 8:30 p.m
Chevrolet Main Stage


Tuesday, Oct. 1

Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Sydney Sherrill
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Bowling for Soup
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Wednesday, Oct. 2

Vanita Leo
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Amari Amore
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m
Yuengling Flight Stage

Savannah Rae
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Dasha
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Thursday, Oct. 3

Ricki Derek
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Chris Gantry
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Straight Tequila Night
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Flipturn
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Friday, Oct. 4

Remy Reilly
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Erick Willis
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Cameron Sacky Band
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Shakey Graves
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
click to enlarge
Indie pop artist Remy Reilly plays the State Fair on Friday, Oct. 4.
John Nicholson

Saturday, Oct. 5

Honin
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m
Bud Light Stage

Elyse Jewel
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Joshua Ray Walker
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Luna Luna
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Grace Potter
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Sunday, Oct. 6

DJ
12 noon, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Los Gran Reyes
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Maylee Thomas
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Jesse & Joy
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Monday, Oct. 7

DJ
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage

Mario Flores
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Simone Nicole
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Sazerac Jazz Band
5:30, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Tuesday, Oct. 8

Ella Red
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Paul Slavens
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

DJ
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Gabe Baker
5:45, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
click to enlarge
Musician Paul Slavens will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
James Bland

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Grace Nova
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Miwha Choi
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Armond Vance
3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Jefferson Starship
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Thursday, Oct. 10

September Moon
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Sam Cormier
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

DJ
3:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Elton The Early Years
5:45, 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Friday, Oct. 11

DJ Sober
1:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Jacob Furr
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Shaylen
5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Sabor Puro
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Wyatt Flores
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Saturday, Oct. 12

DJ Sober
11:00 a..m, 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

DJ Mark Ridlen
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Briscoe
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage

Dingos
6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Keegan McInroe & Band
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

St. Paul and the Broken Bones
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Sunday, Oct. 13

DJ
noon
Chevrolet Main Stage

Mariachi Rosas Divinas
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Marcelo Berestovoy
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Ian Munsick
3:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Hannah Dasher
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Monday, Oct. 14

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Jessica Maeve
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

The Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party
3:00; 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Tuesday, Oct. 15

Yasmeen*
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Jacob Serrano
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

David Adam Byrnes
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Wednesday, Oct. 16

UNT U-Tubes
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Cameron Smith
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

DJ
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Jon Wolfe
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Thursday, Oct. 17

Two Bit Swing Band
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Laura Harrell
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

The O’s
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Fleetwood Mask
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Friday, Oct. 18

ceci ceci
1:00, 3:00, 5:00 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Van Darien
2:00, 4:00, 6:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Palmer Anthony
4:00, 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Sarah Jaffe
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Deep Fried Comedy
8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Spin Doctors
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Saturday, Oct. 19

DJ
12 noon
Chevrolet Main Stage

State Fair Records 10-Year Anniversary Celebration (David Forsyth; Nathan Mongol Wells; Bree & The Fellas; The Deathray Davies)
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Ken Ebo Quintet
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

Sabor Puro
4:00 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Foghat
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage


Sunday, Oct. 20

DJ
12:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage

Unfaded Brass Band
1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage

Saborcito Puro, 2024 Resident Artist
2:00, 4:00, 6:00, 8:00 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage

The Commodores
4:30 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Dallas-Based Christian Artist Releases Bizarre Paean to Donald Trump

Local Music

Dallas-Based Christian Artist Releases Bizarre Paean to Donald Trump

By Carly May Gravley
Vampire Weekend Embraced the Weirdness With a Sold-out Show in Irving

Concert Reviews

Vampire Weekend Embraced the Weirdness With a Sold-out Show in Irving

By Preston Jones
Henry The Archer Says Studio Recordings Should Capture the Magic of Live Shows

Local Music

Henry The Archer Says Studio Recordings Should Capture the Magic of Live Shows

By Alex Gonzalez
After 40 Years, 27 Rymans, Robert Earl Keen Looks Back on the Road, Forward to the Party

Touring Artists

After 40 Years, 27 Rymans, Robert Earl Keen Looks Back on the Road, Forward to the Party

By Garrett Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation