Big Tex: 70 years of Questionable Fashion Choices

This year's outfit offers a Big Tex classic color combination: dark blue with red point collar and red placket with white buttons. "Dickies" is embroidered on the collar points. A Western V-shaped white trim adorns the front of the shirt, which has white stars within. The cuffs are red with white trim, lined by more stars. A horseshoe "D" is emblazoned on the back of the shirt. Tex will also be getting a new pair of jeans, modeled after Dickies' X-Series jeans.
Big Tex likes new outfits but gets new duds only every few years. Texas weather definitely takes a toll on his apparel. The new outfit was installed onto the cowboy, and on Friday morning his massive body was lifted by crane back into Big Tex Circle on the fairground. Big Tex will be ready with his "Howdy, Folks!" welcome for the State Fair of Texas' opening day on Friday, Sept. 30.
Looking back over the years, the almost 70-year-old Big Tex has gone through some iconic fashion phases. His clothing's color palette hasn't strayed much past the patriotic colors, but he did go through a serious yellow phase from 2008 to 2010.
Origin storyBig Tex turns 70 on Oct. 4. According to the State Fair of Texas, the large cowboy was reincarnated in the early 1950s from a Santa Claus structure in Kerens, Texas. He was built in 1949 and heralded as the world's tallest Santa Claus. Envisioning the future fair icon, the State Fair of Texas bought Santa's skeletal structure from the Kerens Chamber of Commerce for $750, and Dallas artist Jack Bridges retrofitted him as the cowboy we know and love.
Big Tex went through some evolution over the years. He was engineered to make noise in 1953, giving him "speech." His ability to wave was engineered in 1997, and in 2000, he could move his head. Big Tex sadly had some setbacks in his lifetime. He suffered from a massively damaging electrical fire in 2012 right as he turned 60 years old.
The 1980sBig Tex played his fashion safe in the 1980s and early 1990s, sticking mostly with a red shirt, with blue and white detailing. And stars, of course.
The 1990sGetting more experimental and sophisticated, Big Tex explored other base colors for his shirts in the 1990s. Those jeans, though, just don't look realistic, although his belt buckle stands out like a Texan buckle should.
Tex made a bold move in 1994 with an all-dark denim shirt and pant combination that could have been an all-in-one denim jumpsuit. Bad choice.
Early 2000sWith the early aughts comes the brand sophistication of Dickies to dress our big man. Each couple of years Tex gets a fresh look, starting with this bold Texas state flag shirt look, which is stellar.
Thankfully, in 2019 Texans got a fresh design with a bright red shirt with a blue-and-white-striped shoulder, white curved darting on the chest, red collar with white stars and a dark blue Western tie with silver tips. This was his best look by far, and it held on until the latest look was unveiled last week, which will probably be his mainstay for the next few years.