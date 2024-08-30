Drake Buys a $15 Million Mansion in Texas

He's just the latest in a long line of irritating rich people moving to Texas, and Drake’s mansion, formerly known as “The Inn at Dos Brisas,” has several casitas and haciendas as well as a greenhouse, a 7,000-bottle wine cellar and an equestrian center. It’s unclear whether Drake intends to reopen the property as a resort or use it as a private residence.
The rapper announced he was moving to Houston during the second night of the Houston leg of his “It Was All a Blur” tour in front of almost 20,000 fans at the Toyota Center.
"I’m excited to share this tonight. I had to make it official first, but for a long time I’ve been trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live — where I belong — outside of Toronto,” Drake said during the show. “After all these years, I found me a place in Houston.”
In September 2023, Drake, the second-most-annoying Canadian-Texan transplant after Sen. Ted Cruz, posted and later deleted a video on Instagram, complete with an insufferable new accent, riding around his new Houston-area property. The video was picked up by @HipHopDX on X.
“We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today," Drake says in the video. "The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the ‘Lover Boy Lane,’ it’s over. ”
Drake has since posted the property on his Instagram account, @Champagnepapi, alongside a properly oversized black truck.
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, is from Toronto and has lived in the fancy Bridle Path neighborhood since 2015. His new ranch will be in stark contrast to the custom Ferris Raufali-designed home on 2 acres where he’s lived in Toronto. We can't wait to hear "Hotline Blaaang."