 Drake Buys a $15 Million Mansion in Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Drake Buys a $15 Million Mansion in Texas

The Canadian rapper is officially a Texan.
August 30, 2024
Imagine Drake shopping at HEB. The rapper bought a mansion near Houston.
Imagine Drake shopping at HEB. The rapper bought a mansion near Houston. Kathy Tran
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The location of acclaimed Canadian culture vulture Drake’s newest Texas property has been revealed: It's a $15 million former resort outside of Brenham in the Houston area.

He's just the latest in a long line of irritating rich people moving to Texas, and Drake’s mansion, formerly known as “The Inn at Dos Brisas,” has several casitas and haciendas as well as a greenhouse, a 7,000-bottle wine cellar and an equestrian center. It’s unclear whether Drake intends to reopen the property as a resort or use it as a private residence.

The rapper announced he was moving to Houston during the second night of the Houston leg of his “It Was All a Blur” tour in front of almost 20,000 fans at the Toyota Center.

"I’m excited to share this tonight. I had to make it official first, but for a long time I’ve been trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live — where I belong — outside of Toronto,” Drake said during the show. “After all these years, I found me a place in Houston.”
In September 2023, Drake, the second-most-annoying Canadian-Texan transplant after Sen. Ted Cruz, posted and later deleted a video on Instagram, complete with an insufferable new accent, riding around his new Houston-area property. The video was picked up by @HipHopDX on X.

“We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today," Drake says in the video. "The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the ‘Lover Boy Lane,’ it’s over. ”

Drake has since posted the property on his Instagram account, @Champagnepapi, alongside a properly oversized black truck.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, is from Toronto and has lived in the fancy Bridle Path neighborhood since 2015. His new ranch will be in stark contrast to the custom Ferris Raufali-designed home on 2 acres where he’s lived in Toronto. We can't wait to hear "Hotline Blaaang."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Charles Farmer has been contributing to the Observer since 2023. He goes to the Mayborn School of Journalism at UNT. He is local to Dallas and has a cat named Wilhelmina. He enjoys writing and photography, arts and culture news and long naps on deadline.
Contact: Charles Farmer
Bifocals’ Upcoming Album Covers Life, Loss and Finding Hope on the Other Side of Pain

Local Music

Bifocals’ Upcoming Album Covers Life, Loss and Finding Hope on the Other Side of Pain

By Sean Stroud
PolaCon in Denton Comes With a Full Week of Live Music This Year

Local Music

PolaCon in Denton Comes With a Full Week of Live Music This Year

By Vanessa Quilantan
Ahead of Irving Show, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Has a Familiar New Morning View

Concert Previews

Ahead of Irving Show, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Has a Familiar New Morning View

By Chelsey Norris
Thirty Seconds to Mars Lights Up Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion

Concert Reviews

Thirty Seconds to Mars Lights Up Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion

By Andrew Sherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation