Everything We Know About Trapboy Freddy's 16-Month Federal Prison Sentence

On Nov. 7, the artist was sentenced to 16 months in prison on federal gun trafficking charges, for which he accepted a plea deal last May.
In a phone call posted on his Instagram Story that evening, the 31-year-old rapper addressed his fans from the Northern District of Texas lockup.
“All my youngins, stay focused," he told his followers. "Don’t forget the objective. Don’t get misled, you know what I’m sayin.’ Y'all gotta stick to the script. Make sure y’all stay out of all that bullshit. 'Cause they will use it against you in the court, guilty or not.”
Born and raised in Oak Cliff, the rap star has become a community pillar by hosting annual charitable giveaways and school supply drives.
In August 2022, Trapboy Freddy, real name Devarius Moore, was arrested by U.S. marshals and Dallas police after a federal warrant was obtained to search his home. A Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm and a wild animal — a tiger cub — were found in Moore's possession, which violated his probation for evading arrest in 2018.
He avoided trial by accepting a plea agreement in May on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He forfeited the firearm and ammo and agreed to a fine of up to $250,000; he faced up to 10 years in prison.
At the Nov. 7 hearing, family members and fellow musicians came out to support Trapboy Freddy, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
In August, Ivy Awino, also known as DJ Poizon Ivy, was among the Dallas figures who wrote character letters for Trapboy Freddy.
“I wholeheartedly endorse Devarius Moore, also known as 'Trapboy Freddy,' as a truly exceptional individual,” Ivy wrote. “His contributions to our community, his dedication as a parent, and his positive impact on those around him make him a deserving candidate for any opportunity that comes his way. I am confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to society and will excel in all his endeavors.”
Before the sentence, Freddy supported the Dallas Mavericks, who gifted him with a new Leon Bridges-designed Mavericks jersey on Sunday, Nov. 5, after the team beat the Charlotte Hornets. As a thank you to the Mavericks organization, Freddy announced he would release a new single, "In The Game."
“Had A Blast Last Niggt Puttin On For The City In A MajorWay,” he wrote in an Instagram caption with a highlight video. “NEW SINGLE OTW “IN THE GAME” OTW @dallasmavs I Appreciate Y’all For All The Love & For Giving Me The First @jhardy Jersey From The @leonbridgesofficial New City Edition Collection. You know I had to show out for the city. Great Experience.”
Trapboy Freddy's new music will add to a productive 2023 that includes signing new artists to his record label Cool Money Entertainment and releasing his latest album, All Odds Against Me, last August — a follow-up to 2022's No Distractions. Last month, Freddy released a new song, "Real Big," on Black Diamond Entertainment's Texas hip-hop album, Be Someone: Texas Population.
“We most definitely have new music ready and on the way,” says LD, Trapboy Freddy’s manager. “As soon as he gets situated and figures things out, we will be dropping. Freddy is known for his resilience and strong work ethic, and you will see the evidence of his dedication shining through in his music soon.”
Charlie Humphreys, Freddy's attorney, could not be reached for comment.
With his rise to fame in 2014, Freddy built a following through collaborations with rap stars such as Young Thug, Yella Beezy and the late Young Dolph.
“In times of adversity, true character shines through, and I have no doubt that Trapboy Freddy will continue to be a force for positive change in the community,” says Hollywood Zay, 97.9 The Beat music director and radio personality. “His resilience and dedication to making a difference are qualities that will undoubtedly guide him on the path to even greater accomplishments.”
“I feel like Trap's music right now is the best music he’s ever dropped,” says Blue, founder and creator of Dallas Global. “He's gonna be gone 16 months, that 16's gonna be gone before you know it. And he gave us a lot of projects. I’m pretty sure he is going to be dropping music throughout his prison sentence. I’m looking forward to that. He’s making some of the best music he made during his career. Free Trap.”
“To know Trap is to know that at his core is a heart of gold,” says DJ Poizon Ivy. “We got a chance to speak prior to his sentencing, and what I’m most happy about is that he got a chance to see, hear and experience the love that the city has for him during his trial. My encouragement to him were four words: 'This too shall pass.' If you listen to his catalog, he has evolved and matured, over time, immensely as an artist, as a man, as a father, as a member of this community.
"Music is a medium. For those who are just now being introduced to him as an artist. I encourage you to use the catalog that he has left behind as a tool to understand the real Devarius. And I’m excited for the music if he chooses to release any after his sentence, as I believe it will continue to reflect his evolution.”