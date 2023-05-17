 Trapboy Freddy, Who Was Caught With a Tiger Cub, Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge | Dallas Observer
Dallas Rapper Trapboy Freddy Takes a Plea Deal on Federal Gun Charge

May 17, 2023 7:56AM

Rapper Trapboy Freddy pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court on Thursday.
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy has made a deal with prosecutors over a federal gun trafficking charge that he's been fighting since last August.

Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Moore, entered into a plea deal with federal prosecutors on Thursday in the Northern District of Texas, according to federal court records.

U.S. Marshals and Dallas police raided the Oak Cliff rapper's home on Aug. 17, 2022, with a federal warrant. Agents suspected Moore had a firearm in his possession in violation of a federal law that prohibits the possession of guns by anyone who "has been convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year."

Agents found a Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm in the home, according to the indictment. Some reports assumed that Moore's arrest stemmed from a tiger cub that agents found when they entered his home, but no animal charges have been filed. Agents said following the raid that the cub was in a cage when they entered Moore's home.

Moore initially entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment on the federal charge. Both sides were preparing to go to trial complete with a witness and exhibit list that included a "marijuana package" found during the August warrant search. All that ended on Thursday when Moore and his attorney changed his plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in federal court on Oct. 10. According to the plea agreement, the court can impose a jail sentence no longer than 10 years, a possible fine no higher than $250,000 and a term of "supervised release" no longer than three years.

The felon status stems from a 2018 incident with the Dallas Police Department. Officers charged Moore with one count of evading arrest; Moore alleged that the arresting officers used excessive force. Dallas police released footage of the arrest on its social media with an announcement that its internal affairs division "is currently reviewing the incident." The status of the investigation could not be obtained from police records because of a security attack on the city’s computer network that’s in the process of being fixed.

Trapboy Freddy built his signature musical sound with fellow Oak Cliff native Yella Beezy and found fame on platforms such as Instagram, where he had racked up more than 300,000 followers by the end of 2019. He made his television debut with the intro song for fellow Dallasite and welterweight boxer Errol Spence Jr., who beat Shawn Porter to become the World Boxing Council's welterweight champion. Some of Trapboy's biggest hits include "La Quinta," "Goin' Thru It" and "Ain't No Secret." 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

