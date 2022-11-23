Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concert Reviews

Jacob Metcalf's Album Release Gets Us in a Thanksgiving Mood

November 23, 2022 12:07PM

Jacob Metcalf had a love fest for his album Monitors on Tuesday night.
Jacob Metcalf had a love fest for his album Monitors on Tuesday night. Mike Brooks
It’s normal for an album release party to be full of family and friends, and Jacob Metcalf's didn’t break that trend. If anything, it seemed to double down on it. The Dallas singer-songwriter held a release party at the Kessler Theater on Tuesday night for his new album, Monitors.

Something about the show's warmth reminded us that Thanksgiving is a mere few days away, and that late on Thursday night, when the kids are asleep on the couch and the table has been cleared and the dishes stacked up, the host will bring out the last bottle of wine and the core of the group will gather around a candlelit table for those deeper conversations. That was the vibe at the Kessler as Metcalf delicately spun his personal and introspective music around equally confessional snippets about what he has been up to in the six years since the release of his first record, Fjord.

The artist has long experimented along the wide territory of world folk and sophisticated pop, but his new efforts takes his sound to even broader lengths, as he put it, "from the old realm of cinematic folk and into the new sounds of modern Western."

At one point, Metcalf sat at the front of the stage with his feet dangling into the audience, head down as a background track played. After a lifetime, he was rescued by his love interest. Hugs and confetti followed. Was it hokey? Yes, a little. Was it real? Oh, yes. As the band came back on stage, Metcalf had to borrow some tissue from the audience before continuing. He had been crying.
click to enlarge
Jacob Metcalf in his happy space at the Kessler.
Mike Brooks
That’s not the kind of performance you can take on tour and repeat night after night, but it is the kind of thing you can get from an artist willing to open up emotionally, and the Kessler, his family and friends gave him a safe place to do it.
click to enlarge
Jacob Metcalf gets in your face in the nicest possible way.
Mike Brooks
You may find yourself in that kind of conversation late Thursday evening. For those in the audience, we got a preview, or maybe a roadmap of how to handle it. And thanks to Metcalf, we know how rewarding it can be.
click to enlarge
Jacob Metcalf's candlelight confessional.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Friends dropped by to help out. Frankie Leonie sings with Jacob Metcalf.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Jim Metcalf, aka "Dad."
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Kristy Kruger slides into the act.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Jacob Metcalf and band.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Carlo Canlas played on Tuesday at the Kessler.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Dan Bowman played the Monitors release party.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Austin Lee Kroll.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Ramon Murquiz played with Jacob Metcalf.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
Dour Burr was the perfect opener.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge
That was a lot of fun. Jacob Metcalf at the Kessler.
Mike Brooks
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Mike Brooks

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation