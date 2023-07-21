The Music Industry Mourns the Loss of Dallas Musician Daniel Jones

This week, Daniel Jones, who billed himself as the “Musician to the Stars” on social media, died at age 41. After news of his death became public, a constellation of stars poured out tributes to the Dallas native.
A graduate of the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Jones spent years perfecting his art as a composer, keyboardist, musical director, producer and songwriter. He knew what he wanted, knew where he wanted to play and went after it. But, Jones told Roillingout.com in 2013, he also stayed focused.
“Surround yourself around greatness,” he said, “and stay connected to young artists to keep it fresh."
Surrounding himself with greatness was a practice Jones embraced. He worked with music industry elites from Eminem and Rihanna to Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd. Erykah Badu and Demi Lovato were also among that crowd, as were Timbaland, Jay Z and Janet Jackson, whom he was working with as her musical director on her recent Together Again Tour.
In September 2017, Jones made a stop in Dallas as musical director for Jackson’s State of the World tour at the American Airlines Center. He used the chance to return to Booker T. Washington, where he connected, inspired and jammed with a new generation of young artists. He also surprised them with Jackson’s band and backup dancers.
“Back then I learned that I just had to sit at somebody’s feet and learn, and so it’s always good to give back,” Jones told WFAA while in Dallas. “Persistence, staying humble, showing up on time and being prepared, and I would tell any young musician or young artist, find a good mentor.”
Jones’ penchant for giving back was a recurring sentiment shared on Wednesday when news of his death spread on social media. He died Wednesday morning. His cause of death is still unknown. Janet Jackson shared a photo of Jones and posted a statement on her social media channels: “The past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family. Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent, he was a brother, an energy, a light. While his time here with us was cut short, his memory will live on strong and forever. We are all so blessed to have known you. May you rest in eternal paradise.”
Justin Timberlake, who shared a photo of Jones, wrote on Instagram: “Where do I start … Daniel Jones, I am going to miss you so much. A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys. We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there. And, you will be with us every step. Forever a TN Kid. Grateful for the light you brought to us … Rest in Peace, my brother."
Jones began shaping his gifts with musicians when he was growing up. His grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles and cousins were all musically inclined and inspired him — along with Prince — to follow his own path.
It’s a path that would lead him to becoming a producer for Beyoncé’s “Sorry” and working with pianist Robert Glasper, singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr and singer Kenyon Dixon, as Vibe reported in a July 20 story about Jones’ death.
On Instagram, Jones shared his love of music and family. A couple of weeks ago, he posted a photograph of himself as a child, sitting on his grandfather’s lap, holding his mother’s hand. They were all smiling and no doubt experiencing the joy Jones was known to share. “My rocks,” he wrote in the early July post. “Love you mama and papa. Miss you Gdad. Thanks @yvetteashon for the pic. I won’t cry today. This made me smile.”
In March, Jones shared a photo of his wedding day, holding his wife Breshae Jones’ hand. “Marrying You Babe was the best decision I’ve ever made,” he wrote. “Being married to me ain’t easy and you do it with Love and grace. Thank you for being My Queen, My Wife, My Friend, My Partner, The Mother to our children.”
Jones’ wife shared news of her husband’s death Wednesday on Facebook. “I am speechless … I am heartbroken … I am lost … My husband Daniel Jones, my best friend, my headache, my confidante … I truly do not understand. I know God doesn’t make mistakes … but why?”
Fans, fellow musicians and friends and Dallas musicians such as Erykah Badu, Nigel Rivers, Ashleigh Smith, Jah Born and Kwinton Gray shared their thoughts and condolences on social media, posting memories of time spent together and thoughts on his impact and passing.
“There are some things that happen in life and you TOTALLY GET IT,” Iran DShun Claiborne posted Wednesday. “This Is Not One Of Them. I don’t have the words to say what Daniel Jones meant to me or to the City Of Dallas. We could talk all day about what he was, No, IS as a musician or an artist. I’m gonna miss the man. Never once did me & this dude ever have a foul moment. And the support that he gave me.”
“What an amazing gift to music he was,” @containment wrote on Instagram. “And he always kept the laughs going. Honored to have shared the stage with him and to receive encouraging and comical words from him. Blessings to his loved ones.”
“Bro I couldn’t wait to meet you,” @iamelizah shared. “You always repped Dallas so hard and the joy that came from you being in the room was infinite. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us.”
Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, the musical director for Timberlake and Nicki Minaj, called Jones his “right hand,” someone who "takes the performance to another level" in a May 5, 2018, video posted to Facebook.
“Musically, there’s nobody like his mind,” Blackstone said. “So, us together is a super team.”
Jazz artist Shedrick Mitchell wrote, “I can’t believe you’re not here anymore! You will be sorely missed. There are a handful of guys on keys that I trust musically, and you certainly were one of them. You could take care of business from a small church all the way up to rocking out in a stadium, and certainly everything in between. Rest now Maestro, you’ve put in enough work, and your musical legacy will certainly live on! I’m just not quite ready to accept this! Love you Daniel Jones. Never forgotten!”