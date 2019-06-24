FAA Report Found Safety Violations in Post Malone’s 2018 Emergency Landing

Postie's plane smelled and exceeded the allowed weight, but took off anyway.

Last year, rapper Post Malone was one of 15 people on board a private Gulfstream IV jet that was forced to make an emergency landing after the tires blew out on Aug. 21, 2018. According to the Federal Aviation Administration report, the flight crew ignored several safety procedures.

Reportedly, the flight crew had been notified that one of the service doors was open after the first departure from Teterboro Airport, which forced the crew to turn the plane around to check the issue. A ramp agent then told a crew member that there was a suspicious odor aboard, "something strange coming from the aircraft," according to billboard.com. Crew members allegedly ignored the issue and the plane took off, which made things worse.

Less than an hour and a half of the second takeoff, both left main tires exploded due to overloaded passengers and baggage.

"The aircraft exceeded its maximum gross takeoff weight and maximum gross landing weight," says the copy of the FAA report published by Billboard.

Not only was it found that the aircraft exceeded the weight, but crew members did not allow enough time to cool off the tires after returning from the first landing.

“The flight crew did not comply with manufacturer procedures for wheel brake cooling times after an overweight landing," wrote Billboard.

The jet circled around the New York area to burn off fuel for several hours and finally made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport. All of this could have been prevented by the airline, as the FAA found that the plane was 50 hours overdue for a maintenance checkup.

“A review of maintenance records revealed that the plane had 'multiple' required maintenance and inspection items that were more than 50 hours overdue at flight time,” according to billboard.

The hip-hop artist and former Grapevine resident took the time to address those who had expressed concern over his well-being.

“i landed guys,” Malone tweeted after the plane incident. “thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today.”