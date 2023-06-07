Texas Stars Leon Bridges and Miranda Lambert Share the Mic on the New Duet 'If You Were Mine'

It's hard to know what's more amazing about the recent collaboration between country music star Miranda Lambert and R&B singer Leon Bridges: the sound they produce together on their new duet track or the fact that no one thought about teaming them up until just now.
Two of the most famous names in Texas music of the past decade released a new track on Tuesday called "If You Were Mine" on all the usual streaming platforms along with a video of the two recording the song in the studio.
The Grammy winners' new track is a tender love song that feels like a delicate crossover between their respective genres. It's not the forced "little bit of country, little bit rock 'n roll" kind of crossover where the two feel like they have to battle it out for your attention. Their voices complement each other in a beautiful harmony.
The two recorded and released the track through Lambert's Vanner Records label. Lambert wrote the song's lyrics with songwriters Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, which is perhaps a missed opportunity: Since his debut in 2015, Bridges has proven to be one of Texas' most powerful songwriters of the past few decades, composing musical delicacies such as “Coming Home” and “Bad Bad Thing.” The early comparisons to Sam Cooke had more to do with his talent than his throwback aesthetic.
"If You Were Mine" is a sweet tune but a simple ballad that's unlikely to become a new classic, such as his gospel-haunted "River. " which Bridges wrote with White Denim. But Bridges' underrated voice is just as mighty as his pen on the track; it's confident and entirely delectable. His vocals crinkle and float above Lambert's in a melodic, tumbling dance.
The tune's themes about longing and the feelings of lost possibilities were constructed specifically for his style.
"I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music," Lambert said in a released statement. "Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course — the Frio River being one. When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate, and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I'm happy to have him as a new friend." Both singers are known for their creative duet choices over the years. Bridges, a native of Fort Worth, has teamed up with musicians such as DJ Diplo on "Horixon," New Orleans-born singer Lucky Daye with "All About You" and seemingly everyone from Robert Glasper to Noah Cyrus. His last EP, with musical trio Khruangbin for the four-track Texas Sun, was a burning soul-rock mellow trip to the desert. The singer is also no stranger to country crossovers thanks to tunes like his 2016 holiday duet track "Present Without a Bow" with country singer and fellow Texan Kacey Musgraves.
Lambert has been hinting about doing some more collaborations on social media and press releases. Some of her best duet tracks have been with other country music superstars like Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, as well as with singers just outside of her genre like blues and country-style singer Elle King. This sounds like a promising start for what could be a new trend toward uncharted territory with the other duets she's got planned for the future.
The track is also great timing for Bridges' hometown of Fort Worth. The new Hear Fort Worth program is starting to tap into the underground goldmine of musical talent that's been coursing through the city's veins for years with new grants, funding initiatives and programs that hope to build Cowtown into another music center for the Lone Star State. Bridges is the best Fort Worth could hope to have as an ambassador for just such a venture, which hopes to turn Fort Worth into a destination city for music that rivals the likes of Dallas and even Austin.
It's been a big week for Texas collaborations. We're also pretty partial to Dallas-legend-in-the-making Joshua Ray Walker, who released a cover of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You," cuz we do love Josh.