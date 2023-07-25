Ottoman Turks' Nathan Mongol Wells Flies Solo With From a Dark Corner

Few things are as much fun as spending a Saturday night whooping it up with Nathan Mongol Wells and the Ottoman Turks. That still leaves 6.75 days for regret, heartbreak, recrimination, broken dreams, strained relationships, your shitty job, trips to Mexico and those small infrequent moments of emotional clarity.
Wells has a new solo project coming out in August that will keep you company on those days. Aptly titled From a Dark Corner, this is music made to nurse a hangover and wonder why the last cigarette in the pack is always broken.
We caught up with Nathan before a Turks show at Ruins to ask him what this release means to him, about the Ottoman Turks and about days of the week in general.
Wells, Law and drummer Paul Hinojo have been friends for years. The full Turks lineup includes spirit brother Joshua Ray Walker, who has his own growing career and who also co-produced this Wells project.
In Wells's view, the tightness of the Turks is what allows the side gigs to flourish.
“As we have matured as a band, it’s gotten easier to see what songs fit into the Turks and what songs are better served with a different approach," he says.
Beulah Land" — driven by a standup bass and Chad Stockslager’s somewhat discordant piano. Wells gets a chance to channel his inner Tom Waits in a way that would be hard to reproduce in a band driven by electric guitars.
The entire album is uniformly well-written, as you might expect from Wells, and Stocklager’s piano and organ give the songs a honky-tonk vibe while being clever enough to avoid getting trapped in clichés. John Pedigo, who produced the album, fills in on lead guitar in a restrained, almost delicate way.
It seems appropriate that Wells will kick off the release by supporting Old 97's singer Rhett Miller’s solo project on a three-stop mini tour. The official party will be back in Dallas at Reveler’s Hall on Aug. 18. Consider yourself invited.