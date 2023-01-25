Support Us

Fans Rejoice As Panic! At the Disco Breaks Up

January 25, 2023 11:53AM

Same Disco, different Panic. Brendon Urie was a one-man show at Dickies Arena in September.
On Tuesday, Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie announced that he would be disbanding the long-running pop rock outfit to focus on his family. Longtime fans who have stuck with the band since day one couldn’t be happier.

The band dominated the alternative music scene in the late 2000s with hits such as “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and “Nine in the Afternoon,” which are still considered emo staples of the decade.

Panic! had become a solo project for Urie since 2015, and many fans believe that it’s seen diminishing returns since the departure of primary songwriter and guitarist Ryan Ross. That said, it may seem "Pretty. Odd." that fans are celebrating the demise of what was left of the group.

Urie’s solo efforts as Panic! At the Disco fared well for a time, with the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor earning a warm reception by fans and critics and 2018’s Pray for the Wicked yielding the band's highest-charting single, “High Hopes.” Despite these albums taking the band to its peak commercial success, diehard Panic! fans still flooded social media to express their yearning for the punchy pop-punk hooks and clever lyricism of the group's departed songwriter.

The years of burnout from jock jams, song appearances on Disney soundtracks and performing to near-jaded fans came to a head when Urie dropped last year’s Viva Las Vengeance.

Despite positive reviews from critics, the album was lambasted by fans who took issue with Urie’s vocals (which they claimed sounded shot from years of hitting high notes), with the songwriting (as terminally cringe) and even the album art (which they claimed looked like a Spotify playlist cover). Fans increasingly called on Urie to stop performing under the name Panic! At the Disco and to leave the band’s legacy alone.

On Tuesday they got their wish and took to Twitter to celebrate their victory. It's an unexpected abysmal  note on which to end an iconic band forever— or at least until the highest bidding festival reunites the original lineup.
