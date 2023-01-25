Fans Rejoice As Panic! At the Disco Breaks Up

The band dominated the alternative music scene in the late 2000s with hits such as “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and “Nine in the Afternoon,” which are still considered emo staples of the decade.
Panic! had become a solo project for Urie since 2015, and many fans believe that it’s seen diminishing returns since the departure of primary songwriter and guitarist Ryan Ross. That said, it may seem "Pretty. Odd." that fans are celebrating the demise of what was left of the group.
Urie’s solo efforts as Panic! At the Disco fared well for a time, with the 2016 album Death of a Bachelor earning a warm reception by fans and critics and 2018’s Pray for the Wicked yielding the band's highest-charting single, “High Hopes.” Despite these albums taking the band to its peak commercial success, diehard Panic! fans still flooded social media to express their yearning for the punchy pop-punk hooks and clever lyricism of the group's departed songwriter.
The years of burnout from jock jams, song appearances on Disney soundtracks and performing to near-jaded fans came to a head when Urie dropped last year’s Viva Las Vengeance.
Despite positive reviews from critics, the album was lambasted by fans who took issue with Urie’s vocals (which they claimed sounded shot from years of hitting high notes), with the songwriting (as terminally cringe) and even the album art (which they claimed looked like a Spotify playlist cover). Fans increasingly called on Urie to stop performing under the name Panic! At the Disco and to leave the band’s legacy alone.
On Tuesday they got their wish and took to Twitter to celebrate their victory. It's an unexpected abysmal note on which to end an iconic band forever— or at least until the highest bidding festival reunites the original lineup.
Panic at the Disco finally broke up, Fall Out Boy and Paramore are dropping albums, and MCR is working on new music. The scene is finally healing— Nico (@likeashadoww) January 24, 2023
This is //my// panic at the disco and I’m just so happy I don’t have to watch him ruin their name anymore pic.twitter.com/2MlWXjnKVe— kai ☻ (@parxvinyl) January 24, 2023
panic at the disco died in 2009 bitch pic.twitter.com/UjY97gZuUN— imon (@arustedsmile) January 24, 2023
brendon urie writing a letter about panic at the disco “breaking up” (idk how u break up when it’s just u and touring members) but being the only one to sign it bc he’s literally the only member of the band is so fucking funny. i guess the dead horse stopped spitting out money!!!— vampire cowboy (@metaleaterz) January 24, 2023
Brendon in a meeting with himself deciding to break up Panic! At the disco pic.twitter.com/AbKnYKXdIp— Ambar* (@Arod_a_) January 24, 2023
ryan ross having to see brendon urie slander the panic! at the disco name for a decade pic.twitter.com/NGwFJIh8Pm— alex property (@gloompool) January 24, 2023
wow can’t believe panic at the disco’s last album was death of a bachelor truly the best way to go! pic.twitter.com/UISRpvVJj3— mace(@maceidelic) January 24, 2023
hearing that panic! at the disco have broken up and imagining Brendon Urie shattering into pieces like a dropped plate— tom paton (@hotmilktom) January 24, 2023
seeing panic at the disco “disband” is like seeing a dying animal finally be put out of its misery— jaid semi ia (@skeleloon) January 24, 2023