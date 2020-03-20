Power Trip Is Beefing With Trapt on Twitter, Because Twitter Beef Must Go on

Power Trip singer Riley Gale is feuding with Trapt because Twitter drama must go on.

Do you remember Trapt? Their 2002 single “Headstrong” was all the rage back when white people wore chain wallets and sported dreadlocks with nary an accusation of cultural appropriation.

Lately, the California alt-metal band has been having a Twitter meltdown of Azealia Banks proportions. First, it started with right-wing tirades again civil rights activist Talbert Swan and Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Now, the band is beefing with one of Dallas’ biggest metal bands, Power Trip.

It all started when Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale challenged Trapt in a crowd-measuring contest.

i bet my band out draws yours in your own home town @TRAPTOFFICIAL. want to put it to the test? two shows, different venues, same night. loser donates their entire guarantee to a charity of the winners choosing. @powertriptx is the band. step up or be labeled COWARDS. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

You don’t sell tickets to anything.... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

sounds like you’re scared to play the game. is this where i drop the sell out figures from our headlining tours, or our high presale numbers from everywhere else? how about hometown? don’t even get me started on walk up numbers. you’ve already lost, but pick your poison, nerd. https://t.co/5r02PyhywJ — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Things took an even more nonsensical turn when a Twitter user by the handle @trumpstoaddick (a Stormy Daniels reference) made a phone call to Trapt’s manager, David Marby, who, upon being informed of the Twitter beef, said in the recorded conversation, “All [the band] is doing is shooting [themselves] in the foot”:

listen to your manager “all you’re doing is shooting yourself in the foot” pic.twitter.com/Zd9ANZ0eTv — trumpstoaddick (@trumpstoaddick) March 19, 2020

Then the conversation returned toward the subject of which band attracts bigger crowds, and as one could easily expect, Trapt dug themselves an even deeper hole:

We played an acoustic show just myself and my guitar player on Cajon and did 300 people sold out in Los Gatos. That was basically the last Bay Area show. We’ll be coming this year and we will probably draw 500-600 people in the South Bay. Come on out! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

nice! our last 3 bay area shows were all over 1000 people. keep grinding guys, you’ll get there! — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Next Bay Area show we do, we will do better numbers than your shitty metal band.... Til then. Oh and 30 dollar tickets. Your fans have no money. Your spotify and Pandora numbers are absolutely horrible. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

i’d be willing to bet my band would outdraw yours with only 24 hours notice to promote it. i’ll give y’all 24 weeks. hell, i’ll give you 24 months. might as well call it your last show because we’d bury you. @TRAPTOFFICIAL — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

I thought this power trip band was some local band, ????.... Okay so you have a metal label promoting you and you play for the same metal heads who go to all the same fucking metal shows... why can you only do numbers in the Bay Area?? Your spotify and Pandora number are low AF... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

We’re guessing that Trapt isn’t taking the cancellation of their Sunday, March 22 show at Fort Worth’s 600-capacity venue Rail Club all that well. No word yet on whether Power Trip’s homecoming show at Dallas’ 1,000-capacity venue The HiFi will happen as originally planned.