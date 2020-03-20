 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Power Trip singer Riley Gale is feuding with Trapt because Twitter drama must go on.
Power Trip singer Riley Gale is feuding with Trapt because Twitter drama must go on.
Mike Brooks

Power Trip Is Beefing With Trapt on Twitter, Because Twitter Beef Must Go on

Garrett Gravley | March 20, 2020 | 5:07pm
AA

Do you remember Trapt? Their 2002 single “Headstrong” was all the rage back when white people wore chain wallets and sported dreadlocks with nary an accusation of cultural appropriation.

Lately, the California alt-metal band has been having a Twitter meltdown of Azealia Banks proportions. First, it started with right-wing tirades again civil rights activist Talbert Swan and Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Now, the band is beefing with one of Dallas’ biggest metal bands, Power Trip.

It all started when Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale challenged Trapt in a crowd-measuring contest.

Things took an even more nonsensical turn when a Twitter user by the handle @trumpstoaddick (a Stormy Daniels reference) made a phone call to Trapt’s manager, David Marby, who, upon being informed of the Twitter beef, said in the recorded conversation, “All [the band] is doing is shooting [themselves] in the foot”:

Then the conversation returned toward the subject of which band attracts bigger crowds, and as one could easily expect, Trapt dug themselves an even deeper hole:

We’re guessing that Trapt isn’t taking the cancellation of their Sunday, March 22 show at Fort Worth’s 600-capacity venue Rail Club all that well. No word yet on whether Power Trip’s homecoming show at Dallas’ 1,000-capacity venue The HiFi will happen as originally planned.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >