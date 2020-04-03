Music News: As We Continue to Isolate, National Artists Are Still Taking to the Web

As we enter uncharted territory with no actual live music venues yet allowed to open, we again turn to the internet. These are just a sampling of the many artists who are hitting the web to perform. You'd likely be witnessing many of them here in the area live and in person, but as we wait out this pandemic, log in and enjoy some of their tunes.



Questlove has been spinning some tunes from his vast catalog nearly every evening and has also been incorporating some of his famous cohorts. With an encyclopedic knowledge of music and a huge list of contacts, it's an event worth checking out. Follow his YouTube and Instagram for the details.

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy has also been posting fairly regularly from his wife Susie's Instagram account. The Tweedy family gathers in the basement of their Chicago home and has a grand old time playing tunes, telling jokes and reading comments from the gallery.

Rhett Miller continues to head down to his basement to perform for his legion of fans. Shows generally run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 8 p.m. CST. Check his social media feeds for the exact details and maybe throw out a request or two.

Diplo has been livestreaming and spinning a minimum of a two-hour DJ set every night since social distancing started. It's a good way to get the energy out and release some steam. And, there's a bevy of celebrity guests who have been dialing in to play along. Check his YouTube and Instagram for details.

Light In The Attic, the acclaimed archival/reissue record label, have consistently released great music that had typically been hard to find. They also have admirers and friends in high places. As evidence, at 6 p.m. CST Friday, they'll stream new performances from legendary artists whose music the label has re-released over the last 20 years, along with a handful of talented friends from the around the globe each covering songs from the label's renowned catalog. Some of the confirmed guests: Jim James, Jarvis Cocker, Devendra Banhart, Fred Armisen, Alex Maas, Ben Gibbard and Julie Byrne. Check their YouTube for the details.

Billboard Live At-Home continues their steady stream of live performances. Hozier will play at 4 p.m. CST Friday. Trina, Gavin Rossdale and Tank and The Bangas have also played recent sessions this week. All of these and many more are archived on the website.

Lily Hiatt has a badass new album out called Walking Proof. She'll jam out with some of the new songs on a livestream at 5 p.m. CST Friday. Check out her YouTube page for the show.

Tedeschi Trucks Band will bring their voluminous jam band ensemble rock 'n' roll to a livestream setting at 7 p.m. CST Friday. These road warriors are likely going crazy missing out on the vast itinerary of live shows they had scheduled, so consider this performance to be sweet salve in the midst of cancellations. Visit their Facebook page for the show.

Rollicking troubadour JD McPherson will perform two Friday shows on the StageIt platform at 2 and 7 p.m. CST. He's a Dallas-area favorite who has graced many local stages with his insightful songwriting and endearing storytelling.

will perform two Friday shows on the StageIt platform at 2 and 7 p.m. CST. He's a Dallas-area favorite who has graced many local stages with his insightful songwriting and endearing storytelling. This is the time of the year when Parrotheads are gearing up for a run of amphitheater shows and hearty tailgates. Since those won't be happening anytime soon, Jimmy Buffett is bringing things to the internet. He'll perform via his MargaritaTV channel at 7 p.m. CST Saturday.