Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

Jeopardy Players Don't Know Machine Gun Kelly; Dallas May Remember His On-Stage Blow Job

December 30, 2021 4:00AM

He may be hard to recognize with his pants on, but that's Machine Gun Kelly.
He may be hard to recognize with his pants on, but that's Machine Gun Kelly. Rachel Parker
This week, three Jeopardy! contestants were stumped by the clue "The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," given by host Ken Jennings.

The correct response was “Who is Machine Gun Kelly?” And even though the clue was accompanied by a photo of the musician, the contestants clearly have had the good sense to stay away from TikTok and wherever else MGK appears seemingly always. The Recording Academy doesn't seem to know him, either. In November, MGK complained that he'd been snubbed by the Grammys. “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” MGK tweeted after nominations were announced for 2022.

These days, he may be best known as a collaborator of Travis Barker’s and as the boyfriend of Megan Fox —  by somehow winning the actress over despite their first meeting sounding out of a script written by Tommy Wiseau.

According to Fox, when she met MGK, she told him he smelled like weed, and he answered, “I am weed.”

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Yeah, that's what those memes are about.

It's a shame none of the contestants were from Dallas, a city that could never forget him. There was a time we got to know Machine Gun Kelly really, really, entirely too well. Before MGK was weed and back when he was a rapper, he played a set in November 2013 at the newly opened, now defunct Monroe Lounge in Dallas' Knox-Henderson neighborhood. As Observer writer Danny Gallagher reported at the time, MGK's Dallas show included a dual performance when his then-girlfriend, Dallas porn star Rachel Starr, gave him a blowjob onstage.

The video of the aggressive PDA is still floating around online, though it's largely been removed. And hey, at least someone on that stage had some skills.

MGK and Starr's bit of shock performance may sound like a Jim Morrison moment minus the talent, but it mostly recalls a recent incident in which Brass Against singer Sophia Urista pulled up a fan to the stage during a show in Daytona, Florida, and peed on his face.


The fan seemed willing to let his face become the pot of gold in a golden shower, ("Get my man with the can on his head ready, 'cause we're going to bring him onstage and Ima piss in this motherfucker's mouth," Urista had said before he lied down, face up, as she squatted down), but another concertgoer did report the incident to the police for indecent exposure and the band apologized to fans on social media.

Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, was proud to make unwilling voyeurs out of the Dallas audience. In 2015, the musician told Huffington Post he had "no regrets" about any of his past stage antics and called the BJ incident “awesome.” 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation