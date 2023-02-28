She-Rock Is Back With an Awards Ceremony and Comedy

Women light up the North Texas music scene all year, and a nonprofit known as Friends with Benefits has arranged a special weekend to celebrate these powerhouses on International Women’s Day. For the third time since 2019, She-Rock will showcase local artists and creative contributors as well as women-owned businesses.
Even better, the event’s proceeds support local nonprofits and charities. Past beneficiaries include Girls Rock Dallas, DMAC Denton’s You Are Here Program and The Breast Bridge Network. The 2023 beneficiaries will be Denton County Friends of the Family Survivor Advocacy Team, which supports victims of domestic abuse, and Chhaupadi, which provides feminine products to homeless shelters and schools.
Based in Denton, Friends with Benefits has raised more than $135,000 by organizing fun charitable events for nonprofits in the region — describing itself as “the most fun charity in North Texas.” In line with its other events like We Denton Drag It and Sister Act, She-Rock is emblematic of the organization's mission to raise funds and awareness for local issues while bringing people together in exciting ways.
“We always want to party with a purpose," says Friends with Benefits co-founder and President Mindy Arendt. "We are going to throw this big party, have a great time — which we love to do in Denton. And we might as well help some nonprofits in the middle of doing it.”
She-Rock started as a chance to support local women’s veteran nonprofit organizations and the North Texas fine arts community but has since greatly expanded. The upcoming event will showcase three times as many artists as it has in the past, plus it's added comedic acts and introduced an awards ceremony, the She-Rock Awards.
The awards ceremony will take place at Dan’s Silverleaf on Thursday, March 2.
“We added the She-Rock Awards last year to honor and celebrate amazing women in this town that have uplifted the communities," Arendt says.
The program will celebrate women business owners, advocates, community leaders and public servants in education, nonprofit work and charity.
The weekend festival originally presented regional acts but has since expanded to bands from across the country. This year’s program is headlined by Jessie Frye and Summer Dean, and will also include Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, Tillie, Chief Cleopatra, Tulip, Kady Rain and L25, along with a few comedians.
“I am so excited about all of the artists," Arendt says. "Every artist we brought in is fantastic. I am excited to see Tillie out of L.A. and Tulip out of Flower Mound.”
You can check out the performing artists music ahead of She-Rock on the event's playlist. And true to the organization's mission to bringing community together, the event is for all ages with tickets priced at $10–15.
“We want to make events affordable so no matter your financial status you are able to give back to your community," Arendt says.
The “two-day, three-stage, and 100%-for-charity” festival will take place at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, March 3–4.
“She-Rock is such an uplifting atmosphere," Arendt says. "Girl power. Denton power. Musician power. It’s so great to see everybody come together."