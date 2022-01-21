The Weekend Is For Amateurs. Here Are Dallas–Fort Worth’s Best Midweek Parties

The party goes on till around midnight. Green Light Social is busy like it’s Friday or Saturday, and the main room is running full tilt, but it’s “hump day.” There’s a particular edge to weekday parties, where the dance floor includes the unemployed, irresponsible 9-to-5ers and industry folks. Much like New Year’s Eve, the Friday-Saturday crowd is amateur hour. Real creatures of the night party Monday through Thursday.
Lucky for Dallas, there are midweek live music events at various venues around town. Kraftwerk's show on Tuesday, June 28, at the Music Hall in Fair Park can’t arrive soon enough, and it was also a Tuesday when the Rolling Stones played the Cotton Bowl back in November. And while most of their concerts are on weekends, Toyota Music Factory, House of Blues, Trees and The Echo Lounge offer quality midweek events from time to time, with a little digging.
But if you want some bottle-service, electronic dance nights, here are the best parties in North Texas from Monday through Thursday.
Monday
El Chingon
2800 Bledsoe St. Suite100, Fort Worth
Clover Club
2404 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 400, (Uptown)
Las Vegas-style bottle service with sparklers and personalized LED signs are still all over DFW. Even on Monday, the least lit day of the week, you can capture the attention of the entire club with the purchase of a bottle of 1942 or Dom Pérignon. There are DJs and bottle service at El Chingon in Fort Worth and Clover Club in Uptown Dallas.
TuesdayTexas Republic
5609 SMU Boulevard, (SMU)
Sidebar
2626 Howell St., Suite 100, (Uptown)
Part of the midweek charm is being out and knowing that millions of corporate America serfs are chained to a missionary-style schedule. While most of Texas sleeps, it’s liberating to watch your friends attempt backflips off a VIP section couch. Tuesday has the longstanding Sidebar and Texas Republic is a newcomer with their new Back 2 Basics night. More upside to midweek parties is that they often require no cover and offer mind-blowing drink specials. Texas Republic has $6 top shelf pours, which include everything except ultra-premium booze like Clase Azul.
WednesdaysBottled Blonde
505 N. Good Latimer Expressway
Green Light Social
2625 Floyd St., Dallas (Deep Ellum)
Candleroom
5039 Willis Ave. (Lower Greenville)
77-Degrees
2107 N. Henderson Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Bottled Blonde is open six days a week, only closed on Monday, but its Retrograde Wednesday with electronic music is a shuffler’s midweek go-to. And just a pitching wedge away is Deep Ellum’s latest addition, Green Light Social. The Austin import is open seven days a week and also has a Wednesday night party — so may the best Wednesday night win. North of Deep Ellum and closer to Lower Greenville is another Wednesday winner with Candle Wednesdays at Candleroom featuring DJs Feezy and JC. And in the same neighborhood is a legendary address with a new tenant in 77-Degrees. There you will find one of Dallas’ most talented “I play everything” DJs with DJ Inzo, who’s part of a Wednesday night rotating bullpen of music selectors.
“Europe is shut down, Australia too, and my 30-date tour in Asia was just canceled because of COVID," says Morten. "This must be one of the few club events happening anywhere in the world tonight. Maybe the only one. And it’s a Wednesday, so that, too, but I love weekday parties. The people are serious about nightlife—it seems they’re serious here in Dallas and that’s good."
ThursdayTruth & Alibi
2618 Elm St., Dallas (Deep Ellum)
It'll Do
4322 Elm St., Dallas
Stereo Live
2711 Storey Lane, Dallas
Citizen
2511 Swiss Ave., Dallas
It’s easy to find a reason to be late for work on Friday, but an off-piste go-to is the burlesque night at the Truth & Alibi speakeasy in Deep Ellum. And just up the street is another Vegas-inspired club (with the confetti cannons to prove it) with Citizen, which is only open Thursday-Sunday.
Thursdays are like the Saturday of the weekdays, and both It’ll Do Club and Stereo Live have regular programming. The latter offers bass and dub sounds on Thursdays with Tombz, Felmax and Point Blank in the queue. It’ll Do likes to book trance on Thursdays and has Matt Fax, Jordan Suckley and Jerome Isma-Ae playing the next few weeks.