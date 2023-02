The Yelp Reviews for Local Music Venues That Made Us Stop Scrolling

The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge

Kim Kardashian was wrong. It seems everyone does "want to get their ass up and work these days," but they only want one job, working as a critic. For free. And our favorite review forum, Yelp, remains the go-to place for aspiring writers, foodies and influencers to fashion their opinions into diatribes and novellas — or just to troll outright. Some of these thoughts are better suited for a diary or, even left unsaid, but here they are, on Yelp, “reviewing” beloved Dallas music venues.From wholesome to concerning to outright absurd, these are the Yelp reviews of Dallas bars and live music venues that made us stop scrolling.Barney E.’s post is less of a review of The Free Man and more of a lad’s trip of a Shakespearean nature. He wrote that he and the lads “descended on Dallas like those MAGA shithouses who stormed the White House” (close!) and had been “sinking piss all day” only for him to later lose his wallet. The next day after sinking “a bit more piss with brekky,” (that would be breakfast) he returned in angst to the bar for the “delightful barmaid” to return his wallet. He closes the curtains on this saga with a parting play on words. “Thank you Free Man for saving This Man.”Forget the wine sommelier. This patron wants a sommelier for the water served at The Rustic because it's just that good. With the role of designated driver, Mitsh P. consoled herself with drinking water while her friends celebrated a 21st birthday with a bar crawl and spicy margaritas they described as “FANTASTIC.” The Rustic was not serving Mitish P. just any old water, however. “If Jesus turned this to wine, people would ask him to turn it back into water.” If you’re looking to break new bounds with your hydration levels, just ask the bartender Creed for a mason jar of water. We haven't seen anyone this excited about water since Drew Barrymore.Here lies a simple yet stark warning for those looking to attend Charlie’s: “This is a rejects bar.” According to Bojaingles, any individual who is “in any way socially acceptable” should avoid spending a night at this bar. Bojaingles gave only one star to this bar of socially unacceptables. We're confused, though, because it sounds like a recommendation to us.This is a lovely, nostalgic thank you note from a man to a bar. Ryan opens his review by recounting a family anecdote that took place in his childhood during road trip with around 10 people and a poodle named Tippy. They journeyed through West Texas, New Mexico and Arizona until they reached Las Vegas. Their meal of choice was tuna and bologna sandwiches with pickles and chips. (We do not want to imagine what that tuna-and-pickle-filled car smelt like.) In a twist, Ryan compares his night at Thunderbird to the delightful Las Vegas road trip of his childhood. “Thunderbird is an amazing road trip. Bring your cousin. Bring Tippy. Get a tuna sandwich and enjoy a tasty cocktail or a beer in a frosty glass.”Here's a post from an individual definitely not speaking from personal experience. Michelle M. is grateful for the staff at Deep Ellum’s Three Links. She loves the venue because it is a place where anything can happen — anything, including “magically drumming up a threesome within five minutes of sitting down.” Or so she’s been told. She's just complimenting the bar "for a friend."The Wild Detectives moved Tania P. so much that she was compelled to write a note with love to hipsters everywhere. This is her official application, touting her qualifications to join the "social club" as a Wild Detectives-loving hipster. “I am culturally aware, love Urban Outfitters, listen to Imagine Dragons, own a very non-trendy-but-fashionable bike, and am a huge fan of skinny jeans.” Imagine Dragons? Did she love them ironically or is she that much of a hipster that she predicted they'd one day be seen as kind of not all that bad Tania swoons over the Bishop Arts café/bar/bookstore and its espresso, back patio with live music and minimal signs to help “keep the shop from getting over-crowded and booming with bandwagon trendists.” Inspired by her dedication to hipsterdom and Wild Detectives in this very 2014 post, we can only hope she has since been accepted into hipsterdom.This Yelper seems to have unfortunately visited this Deep Ellum piano bar during some Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards bit. Jillian R. warns those visiting Louie Louie’s Dueling Piano Bar not to dress in their favorite clothes, as she was sprayed by some neon green silly string during the show. Despite tireless efforts involving stain removers and dry cleaners, her attire is still hopelessly stained. Maybe the pianos duel with the customers when we're not looking. We can't be sure.The historic venue can boast of many things, but mostly of the fact that it has paranormal activity — a badge worth more to a venue than a Michelin star. Dena F. loves Sons of Hermann Hall because of the live music and swing dancing, sure, but also for its tendencies toward paranormal activity. The poster mentions floating orbs captured on film and other haunted areas in the upstairs ballroom. But, ultimately, this is a post about the fun to be had at Sons of Hermann, so Dena F. closes with promotions for shows by guitarist Charlie Sexton and its Wednesday night dance lessons … and one more link about the ghosts. Please let it be the ghost of Robocop (the film was partly filmed at this spot).Kevin C. shares a lively, hyper-specific guide to coping with the feeling of missing your dogs. He advises that a person experiencing this condition goes to Adair’s Saloon, “enjoy some Duck Dynasty-looking motherfucker do soulful renditions of Johnny Cash tunes,” fixate on that singer, order a bunch of drinks, and gawk at the bill for a bit.