Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

The Yelp Reviews for Local Music Venues That Made Us Stop Scrolling

February 27, 2023 4:00AM

Thunderbird Station is known for creative drinks and will soon have mocktails. One Yelper compared it to a family road trip.
Thunderbird Station is known for creative drinks and will soon have mocktails. One Yelper compared it to a family road trip. Ashlea Hanks
Kim Kardashian was wrong. It seems everyone does "want to get their ass up and work these days," but they only want one job, working as a critic. For free. And our favorite review forum, Yelp, remains the go-to place for aspiring writers, foodies and influencers to fashion their opinions into diatribes and novellas — or just to troll outright. Some of these thoughts are better suited for a diary or, even left unsaid, but here they are, on Yelp, “reviewing” beloved Dallas music venues.

From wholesome to concerning to outright absurd, these are the Yelp reviews of Dallas bars and live music venues that made us stop scrolling.

The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge
2626 Commerce St.

Barney E.’s post is less of a review of The Free Man and more of a lad’s trip of a Shakespearean nature. He wrote that he and the lads “descended on Dallas like those MAGA shithouses who stormed the White House” (close!) and had been “sinking piss all day” only for him to later lose his wallet. The next day after sinking “a bit more piss with brekky,” (that would be breakfast) he returned in angst to the bar for the “delightful barmaid” to return his wallet. He closes the curtains on this saga with a parting play on words. “Thank you Free Man for saving This Man.”
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

The Rustic
2656 Howell St.

Forget the wine sommelier. This patron wants a sommelier for the water served at The Rustic because it's just that good. With the role of designated driver, Mitsh P. consoled herself with drinking water while her friends celebrated a 21st birthday with a bar crawl and spicy margaritas they described as “FANTASTIC.” The Rustic was not serving Mitish P. just any old water, however. “If Jesus turned this to wine, people would ask him to turn it back into water.” If you’re looking to break new bounds with your hydration levels, just ask the bartender Creed for a mason jar of water. We haven't seen anyone this excited about water since Drew Barrymore.
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Charlie’s Star Lounge
4319 Main St.

Here lies a simple yet stark warning for those looking to attend Charlie’s: “This is a rejects bar.” According to Bojaingles, any individual who is “in any way socially acceptable” should avoid spending a night at this bar. Bojaingles gave only one star to this bar of socially unacceptables. We're confused, though, because it sounds like a recommendation to us.
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Thunderbird Station
3400 Commerce St.

This is a lovely, nostalgic thank you note from a man to a bar. Ryan opens his review by recounting a family anecdote that took place in his childhood during road trip with around 10 people and a poodle named Tippy. They journeyed through West Texas, New Mexico and Arizona until they reached Las Vegas. Their meal of choice was tuna and bologna sandwiches with pickles and chips. (We do not want to imagine what that tuna-and-pickle-filled car smelt like.) In a twist, Ryan compares his night at Thunderbird to the delightful Las Vegas road trip of his childhood. “Thunderbird is an amazing road trip. Bring your cousin. Bring Tippy. Get a tuna sandwich and enjoy a tasty cocktail or a beer in a frosty glass.”
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Three Links Deep Ellum
2704 Elm St.

Here's a post from an individual definitely not speaking from personal experience. Michelle M. is grateful for the staff at Deep Ellum’s Three Links. She loves the venue because it is a place where anything can happen — anything, including “magically drumming up a threesome within five minutes of sitting down.” Or so she’s been told. She's just complimenting the bar "for a friend."
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

The Wild Detectives
314 W. Eighth St.

The Wild Detectives moved Tania P. so much that she was compelled to write a note with love to hipsters everywhere. This is her official application, touting her qualifications to join the "social club" as a Wild Detectives-loving hipster. “I am culturally aware, love Urban Outfitters, listen to Imagine Dragons, own a very non-trendy-but-fashionable bike, and am a huge fan of skinny jeans.” Imagine Dragons? Did she love them ironically or is she that much of a hipster that she predicted they'd one day be seen as kind of not all that bad?
Tania swoons over the Bishop Arts café/bar/bookstore and its espresso, back patio with live music and minimal signs to help “keep the shop from getting over-crowded and booming with bandwagon trendists.” Inspired by her dedication to hipsterdom and Wild Detectives in this very 2014 post, we can only hope she has since been accepted into hipsterdom. 
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Louie Louie’s Dueling Piano Bar
2605 Elm St.

This Yelper seems to have unfortunately visited this Deep Ellum piano bar during some Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards bit. Jillian R. warns those visiting Louie Louie’s Dueling Piano Bar not to dress in their favorite clothes, as she was sprayed by some neon green silly string during the show. Despite tireless efforts involving stain removers and dry cleaners, her attire is still hopelessly stained. Maybe the pianos duel with the customers when we're not looking. We can't be sure.
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Son of Hermann’s Hall
3414 Elm St.

The historic venue can boast of many things, but mostly of the fact that it has paranormal activity — a badge worth more to a venue than a Michelin star. Dena F. loves Sons of Hermann Hall because of the live music and swing dancing, sure, but also for its tendencies toward paranormal activity. The poster mentions floating orbs captured on film and other haunted areas in the upstairs ballroom. But, ultimately, this is a post about the fun to be had at Sons of Hermann, so Dena F. closes with promotions for shows by guitarist Charlie Sexton and its Wednesday night dance lessons … and one more link about the ghosts. Please let it be the ghost of Robocop (the film was partly filmed at this spot).
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp

Adair’s Saloon
2624 Commerce St.

Kevin C. shares a lively, hyper-specific guide to coping with the feeling of missing your dogs. He advises that a person experiencing this condition goes to Adair’s Saloon, “enjoy some Duck Dynasty-looking motherfucker do soulful renditions of Johnny Cash tunes,” fixate on that singer, order a bunch of drinks, and gawk at the bill for a bit.
click to enlarge
Screenshot from Yelp
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation