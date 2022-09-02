10 Reasons You’ll Regret Not Going to the IDLES Show on Thursday

click to enlarge The IDLES show got wild. Mike Brooks

Joe Talbot at the Factory. Mike Brooks

This could have been you, too. Mike Brooks

She is having a great time. You missed it. Mike Brooks

Wait, how does he know Buc-ees? Mike Brooks

There was room for you. Mike Brooks

Tina Maynard played in place of Mark Bowen. Mike Brooks

You knew it would happen and you still didn't show up? Mike Brooks

Regret will follow you. Mike Brooks

Joe Talbot got friendly with his banter ... Mike Brooks

... and personal with the audience. Mike Brooks

Guitarist Lee Kiernan Mike Brooks

Pikachu played peek-a-boo. Mike Brooks

Pikachu got the best seat in the house. Mike Brooks

This couple came from Louisiana for her birthday, but you couldn't make the drive from Plano? Shame. Mike Brooks

Here's a parental advisory: If you are a fan of the British rock band IDLES and did not attend Thursday night’s show at the Factory in Deep Ellum, these photos may fill you with intense feelings of regret. If you are not strong enough to handle the evidence, please don’t read any further. For everyone else, here are 10 reasons you’ll regret not going to the IDLES show at the Factory in Deep Ellum.1. This show effing rocked. And you weren’t there. Let’s be honest, this is not the century for rock and roll. Between country and K-pop, rap and hip-hop, straight ahead rock and roll from a band under 65 years old has become an anomaly. Thursday night reminded us of the power of the genre. Rock and roll is a mythical beast, and as long as you believe, it will never die. So thanks for not showing up. Guess you hate unicorns too.2. An IDLES show is like great makeup sex. Its music is aggressive, chaotic, emotional and, occasionally, desperately confrontational. Lead singer Joe Talbot swings the mic like he is looking for a Goliath to slay. Guitarist Lee Kiernan is out in the crowd or insanely twirling and gyrating, while drummer Jon Beavis tries to beat the Earth itself into submission. Then, as the band takes a breath between songs, Talbot becomes tender and giving, expressing his love for the crowd and thanking them for being there. Just like great makeup sex. If you couldn’t be bothered to show up, you probably have commitment issues and can never be in a relationship deep enough to have that kind of physical and emotional intensity.3. Someone threw a Buc-ee's T-shirt up to the stage and Talbot recognized it immediately. He dedicated the next song to the gal who threw it. That could have been you, if you had bothered to show up — and bring a Buc-ee's T-shirt.4. There was room for you. It’s almost criminal that this show did not sell out. It was a good crowd, and they were up for 90 minutes of nonstop frenzy, but there was room at the Factory for more. The band is only playing a dozen U.S. dates, and chose Dallas over Austin or Houston. Next time we might not be so lucky. If their next tour goes through Austin or (God forbid) Houston, I blame you, Mr. I Can’t Go Out on a Thursday.5. Tina Maynard played in place of guitarist Mark Bowen. She did in Glastonbury as well and is no stranger to the band. The guitar parts didn’t seem to miss a beat, and she was able to dilute the testosterone on stage with some mighty girl power.6. Lee Kiernan crowd-surfed while playing guitar. You knew it would happen, and you still didn’t show up. I’m beginning to think there is something seriously wrong with you. You may want to examine your decision-making process.7. This is a band that’s all about transcending politics. OK, there were some brief mentions, and we were reminded that the band is against fascism, but most of the between-song chatter was friendly, funny and encouraging. Talbot recognized his bandmates, the crowd and the small team that keeps things running on tour. He may say the same thing at every stop, but he says it with such conviction it feels as if he is talking directly to you. Well, not you specifically, because you didn’t show up, did you?8. The show started on time and ended on time. You could have been snug in your bed for the evening news, blanketed in the warm afterglow of a wonderful evening, but no, you couldn’t be bothered.9. Joe Talbot loves you, but sometimes love is a mistress to opportunity. If you don’t show up, don’t be angry if the singer goes home with somebody else.10. Talbot sang an entire song with somebody in a Pikachu suit on his shoulders. We have redacted Tiya’s last name to protect her identity but … oh, damn it … it goes a long way to describe the kind of night this was. When you're Tiya and you work at a venue, there is a lot to do and you can get a little jaded about the performers. Not on this night. When you are one of the best touring rock bands around, you might get a little snippy about cartoon characters sharing your stage, but not this band. But, yeah, you missed it.