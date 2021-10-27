What Are the Most Popular Lap Dance Songs at Strip Clubs? An Investigation.

Sure, you may be thinking, “Who’s really there for the music?” but DJs and strippers alike will get specific requests from customers whose laps have musical preferences.
Buck’s Wild has a list with their top four Best Songs for Dancers on their Dallas website, including “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears, “Pony” by Ginuwine, “Black Widow” by Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora and “Hot in Herre” by Nelly.
Speaking of Nelly, let us not forget the time the country/hip-hop crossover star was seen tossing dollar bills in Dallas strip club in 2015, as Future’s “Fuck Up Some Commas” played in the background.
“Hot In Herre” also landed on Baby Dolls’ Top 8 Gentlemen’s Club songs, as well as “Black Widow,” plus Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” Cavo’s “Champagne” and Nickelback’s “Something in Your Mouth.” This list hasn’t been updated since 2017, and with strip clubs reopening as vaccines become widely available and music becoming more sex positive (and thank God, honestly, because we can’t imagine why anyone would want to hear a Nickelback song in a strip club), we figured it was time for an update.
DJ Quick Mixx Rick, most known for his work on 97.9 The Beat, plays frequent gigs at XTC Cabaret. In recent years, he say he's noticed clubbers and strippers are leaning toward trap music, with songs by Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane among their favorites.
“Before I even got into the strip clubs, I knew this, but music really breaks out in the streets,” Rick says, “specifically the strip clubs. These girls know their music more than the DJs know the music. I’ve had girls say ‘I need this new song,’ and I’m like ‘I don’t have it,’ and then I’ll pull it up on YouTube, and it will have been uploaded like two or three hours ago.”
Another song in heavy strip club rotation is Bia and Nicki Minaj’s collab “Whole Lotta Money,” which Rick says can be overplayed, but he doesn’t mind.
“I'll have a girl say ‘Put me up to this song next,’” Rick says, “and people spend thousands of dollars just during that one time that that song plays to make it rain on the girls, because that's what they're talking about [in the song].”
But not every club is as accommodating of dancers' requests. Rain, who requested we change her name, says she would generally prefer "some hip-hop song" but she worked in some places that didn't allow the genre, so she would get down to "Pour It Up" by Rhianna.
Local dancers say they will get specific requests for songs to play as they strip. Skye, who agreed to speak with us anonymously, is a self-proclaimed “freelance stripper” who performs at various clubs, bachelor parties and parties for “old rich white men,” noting that the song requests will vary depending on the event.
“I get asked to dance to ‘Throw That Ass in a Circle’ a lot,” Skye says. The song is actually called “Circle” by Lil Ronny, who deemed his strip club anthem a “Dallas classic” last year when a group of women was kicked out of True Kitchen + Cocktails for twerking on tables.
“I don’t typically lap dance, like Lil Nas X does. ... That costs extra.” –Dylan, a Dallas exotic dancertweet this
“When the Cowboys win, the clubs will get packed, and the men usually ask the DJ if he can play ‘We Dem Boyz’ [by Wiz Khalifa],” Skye adds. “At bachelor parties, they usually ask for ‘Bandz a Make Her Dance’ [by Juicy J] or ‘Back That Azz Up’ [by Juvenile]. When I do private parties, the older gentlemen usually like for me to dance to jazzier sounds. Personally, I like dancing to Lil Kim or Megan Thee Stallion, because I find them empowering.”
Dylan, whose name has also been changed, has danced and stripped at various gay bars in Dallas-Fort Worth, and at strip bars geared toward straight women and at bachelorette parties.
“This face and body work on both men and women,” Dylan says.
In gay settings, he says the audience will request he dances to “lots of Madonna and Janet Jackson,” also adding that he’ll hear Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” multiple times over the course of the night.
“I don’t typically lap dance, like Lil Nas X does,” he says. “That costs extra.”
For bachelorette parties, millennial and Gen-z brides-to-be love to hear Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and most recently, Drake, Future and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy.” Older brides like “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson and “Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode, Dylan says.
But on his own terms, Dylan has his own dance routines to “Ride” by Ciara and “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails, both of which are more downtempo and make for “the right vibe” for him to do his best dancing.
Dallas is home to more than 20 strip clubs, including Baby Dolls, Bucks Wild, Pandora and Silver City Cabaret geared toward straight men, and La Bare, geared toward straight women. Gay bars such as Tin Room, TMC and Marty’s Live include stripper poles for male go-go dancers, or as they're known in the gay community, “dick dancers,” according to Dylan. But you won’t see anything the swimsuit doesn’t cover.
Although several strippers say they're glad to be back in the clubs and the bars, both Skye and Dylan say they miss the creative control they had with OnlyFans, as they could create their own playlists and bring in money from customers from various parts of the world.
“Honestly, OnlyFans is the shit,” Skye says. “It’s my playlist, my routines, my rules. But thankfully, my repeat customers [at the clubs] have always treated me well. And I can always feel the rhythm of the music and make up my own moves off of the vibes alone.”