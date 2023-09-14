 All Attention Welcome: Jerry Jones Legal Troubles Overshadows Cowboys' Win | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Courts

All Attention Welcome: Jerry Jones' Legal Troubles Overshadows Cowboys' Win

The outspoken team owner loves when people talk about him and the 'Boys, but lately that means fans in Texas are as focused on lawsuits as they are on victories.
September 14, 2023
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the subject of yet another legal battle.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the subject of yet another legal battle. Ron Jenkins / Getty
Share this:
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has never shied away from attention. In fact, he’s stated before that he’s cool with people talking about his team, almost regardless of the circumstances. As long as people are talking about his team and keeping it top of mind, it's all good.

It’s worth wondering whether he feels the same way this week. The NFL regular season is only a week old, but there’s no offseason when it comes to Cowboys controversy.

Even though his star-studded football team dominated the New York Giants on Sunday night in front of a national TV audience with a 40-0 victory, that’s not all people are talking about this week. It seems the 80-year-old billionaire finds himself embroiled in yet another problematic legal matter.

This week, Jim Trotter, a former reporter for the NFL Network, filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Media. Trotter’s suit alleges that Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula made racist comments in reference to official league business.

ESPN reported on how Jones is involved in the case on Tuesday, noting:

The lawsuit also mentions Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who allegedly told Trotter in 2020 that "If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire."

Jones' comment allegedly was made during a conversation with Cowboys executive Will McClay, who is Black, and Trotter about "why teams have so few Black decision-makers," according to the lawsuit. Trotter, who described the exchange as "rather contentious," said that Jones ultimately suggested that he and Trotter "should 'agree to disagree' about the NFL's issues with race."

As ESPN also reported, Jones denied Trotter’s allegations. "Diversity and inclusion are extremely important to me personally and to the NFL," Jones said. "The representation made by Jim Trotter of a conversation that occurred over three years ago with myself and our VP of Player Personnel Will McClay is simply not accurate."

In November 2022, Jones had to explain his role in a 1957 photograph showing a swarm of white North Little Rock High School students confronting Black teens as they were attempting to enter the school building at the beginning of integration. Standing a few rows back from the main action, Jones can be seen paying close attention to what The Washington Post described as the Black students “being jostled and repelled with snarling racial slurs by ringleaders of the mob.”

In an interview with the Post, Jones said he wasn’t one of the troublemakers preventing the new students from entering or shouting slurs at them. He says he was there to observe, against the wishes of his football coach, saying “I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved. It was more a curious thing.”


The Trotter lawsuit was the second unfortunate legal development for Jones in as many weeks. On Sept. 7, the Texas Supreme Court denied an appeal from Jones that would’ve kept a 2020 lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault from going before a jury.

The personal injury lawsuit, filed in Dallas County, alleges Jones, without consent, “forcibly kissed the plaintiff on the mouth,” and “forcibly grabbed” the plaintiff at AT&T Stadium in September 2018. The Dallas Cowboys Football Club and the NFL are also listed as defendants.

Thomas Daniel Bowers, the plaintiff’s attorney, told the Dallas Morning News last week that Jones is “going to be held accountable. There’s no more dodging or delaying. It’s time for justice.” The daily also reported that Jones has denied the allegations, previously stating they are “malicious and hurtful.”

Enough about Jones. How about some of the other people who proudly wear the star? Although he’s no longer a Cowboys player, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has long attracted almost as much negative attention as Jones. The popular NFL Network analyst has reportedly settled his $100 million lawsuit against the Arizona Marriott hotel, which kicked him out prior to the Super Bowl earlier this year following an alleged sexual misconduct incident.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but Irvin has been back on the airwaves in a big way in recent weeks, his NFL Network role having being revived after the network took him off the air. Irvin has also been added to FS1’s sports debate program, Undisputed, along with Keyshawn Johnson, another brash former NFL receiver.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending

CheatGPT: Will Artificial Intelligence Make Students Smarter or Dumber?

Education

CheatGPT: Will Artificial Intelligence Make Students Smarter or Dumber?

By Simone Carter
Good News, Bad News: Violent Crime is Down in Dallas, But Murders Are Up

Crime

Good News, Bad News: Violent Crime is Down in Dallas, But Murders Are Up

By Jacob Vaughn
Day Seven of Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Saw Talk of Alleged Affair, Bribe

Courts

Day Seven of Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Saw Talk of Alleged Affair, Bribe

By Kelly Dearmore and Jacob Vaughn
Dallas' Directors of Housing and Planning Announce Resignations

Housing

Dallas' Directors of Housing and Planning Announce Resignations

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation