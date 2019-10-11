Beto Plans a Counter Rally to Trump’s Visit Next Week

When President Donald Trump arrives in Dallas next week for a rally, he will be met by a number of counter rallies and protests, including one by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

In a statement announcing the Rally Against Fear, O'Rourke said he does not believe hate and fear have a place in Texas, a sentiment he has reiterated throughout his campaign for president.

“This is our opportunity to stand up … for what we believe in: a country defined not by fear, but by hope, ambition, aspiration and our willingness to work together, despite the differences, to make sure that we achieve them,” he said in a video on Twitter.

The O'Rourke rally will take place in Grand Prairie starting at 6 p.m.; Trump is holding his rally at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

“This is our opportunity to stand up … for what we believe in: a country defined not by fear, but by hope, ambition, aspiration and our willingness to work together, despite the differences, to make sure that we achieve them." — Beto O'Rourke Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



The Dallas event will be the president's second rally since the House of Representatives started an impeachment inquiry to look into his alleged request that Ukraine's president investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's family. A Fox News Poll released this week indicates that 51% of Americans want to see the president impeached and removed from office.

Several other groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) North Texas Chapter and We Vape We Vote have also planned protests outside the Trump rally.

“We are gathering to show Trump that 1- we will not be silent as his administration has harmful impacts on our communities and 2- that solidarity is stronger than the xenophobia, racism, and white supremacy that he calls 'patriotism,'” the DSA's event Facebook page says.

Ahead of this rally, community members in a Reddit thread started by a WFAA-TV reporter worried that the Trump campaign would once again not pay the bill for the extra security required for his event. Trump has a history of not paying the bill for extra security measures during visits. He still owes El Paso more than $500,000 for his February campaign stop there.