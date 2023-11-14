Texas A&M Will Pay Jimbo Fisher $76 Million. Here's What They Could've Done Instead.

The university will reportedly pay Fisher just over $76 million, you know, to not coach there anymore. And, yes, that is a record amount, because in Texas, it’s not worth doing if it’s not going to be the biggest, and biggest by a lot. The Aggies put themselves in this position in a couple of expensive ways, beginning with the coach's hiring.
In 2017 Fisher was not only granted a mammoth 10-year, $75-million contract, but he was also presented with a replica NCAA Championship trophy, without a specific year noted. This even though A&M hasn’t been considered a threat to win the title in decades. The ceremonial gift was hilarious then, and it would be even more hilarious today, if it didn't come with the reality of the treasure chest buyout. The buyout sits where it does now because the university granted Fisher a 10-year contract extension in 2021 that included a hefty annual raise when rumors were swirling of his potential defection to fellow SEC school LSU in Baton Rouge.
Fisher, who indeed had been a winner at his previous school, Florida State University, leaves Aggieland with a worse record than his predecessor, Kevin Sumlin, and without winning a conference road game in more than two years. But again, he also leaves with a mountain of cadet-powered guaranteed green.
"[Jimbo Fisher] was a failure at Texas A&M. That's why he's unemployed today."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2023
Look, we get it: big-time college football is a serious money maker. TCU in Fort Worth looks like a different, far more modern place now than it did 15 years ago thanks primarily to its success on the gridiron. Saturday wins often translate into bigger things for all students. A rising tide lifts all boats and that sort of thing. But when the wins don’t come as they are expected to, tuition-payers and taxpayers are left holding the bag.
According to ESPN, A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Fisher’s fun money will come from the school’s athletic department budget and from The 12th Man Foundation, a nonprofit group designed to raise money for Aggie athletics. Still, there are plenty of ways the school could’ve used that money better than simply providing Fisher’s early retirement fund.
For example, it would be fun to see A&M interim President Mark A. Welsh and John Sharp, the chancellor of the Texas A&M University system, follow the lead of Youtube star Mr. Beast and film their exploits as they build water wells in Africa or pay for thousands of people’s cataract removal surgeries, but we know that’s a long shot. Here are some more Texas-specific ways Texas A&M University could’ve spent $76 million more wisely than to give it to Jimbo Fisher:
Free College
That money could pay for 4 years of tuition for more than 1,400 Texas students (at an average of $52,956 per student) who would otherwise be unable to afford Texas A&M. Forget scholarships and student loans. $76 million would surely let a lot of deserving students bleed maroon.
Free School
The average tuition for private school in Texas is $10,000. The Aggies could've paid for a year of private school tuition for 7,600 K–12 students. Public money going to private schools not your thing? The university could've given thousands of families from their part of the state boatloads of money for the seemingly endless costs associated with putting kids through school these days.
Invest in Public Schools
Jimbo's pile could add $14 to the state’s allotment per student, bringing it to $6,174 per student. It doesn't sound like such a big hike, but it's money that can be used for the teacher raises, which the state Legislature has, so far, refused to pass.
Help the Homeless
You know what else Fisher's buyout would do? Cover more than twice the amount ($35 million) that the Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions is seeking for its part in the 2024 bond election. Ol’ Jimbo could help the city where some of his prized recruits came from a great deal this way, right?
More Fancy School Stadiums
Let's say you're one of the people who's in favor of local districts spending exorbitant sums for sports stadiums. This idea is for you. Fisher's millions would almost buy an entire new stadium for Prosper ISD. Or, instead of shooting for the $94 million one that voters rejected last week, you and the ISD could just aim for another Children’s Health Stadium ($48 million) that's already in your district, or another version of McKinney ISD’s recently built $69-million stadium. Seems extravagant, but that's better than where the dough is going right now.
Pay for the Impeachment
Following the summer’s Lone Star legal drama involving Texas Attorney Gen. Ken paxton, it was reported the trial set taxpayers back more than $100,000. That’s barely a rounding error in the ACH deposit Fisher has coming his way. And since we’re feeling generous with his money, he can go ahead and pick up the tab on Paxton’s costs too. The reinstated AG has said that the summer-long ordeal cost him around $4 million. And hey, while we’re at it, let’s pay for those fancy countertops that in no way were given to Paxton for free or in exchange for any sort of political favors or preferential legal treatment.